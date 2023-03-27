Nico Rosberg: George Russell is Lewis Hamilton's 'ultimate test' at Mercedes
Last Updated: 20/03/23 11:41pm
Sky Sports F1's Nico Rosberg believes that George Russell is Lewis Hamilton's "ultimate test" on his quest for an eighth drivers' championship.
After two races of the 2023 Formula 1 season, Hamilton is two points ahead of Russell, but Russell beat the seven-time world champion in the standings in 2022 in his maiden season with Mercedes.
Rosberg infamously beat Hamilton to the title as his rival and Mercedes team-mate in 2016, but believes as a "future world champion", 25-year old Russell will be a challenge for the 38-year old driver in the latter stages of his career.
"Testament to the weekend George has done. Interesting that there is different set ups, but free choice for both of them," said Rosberg.
"For Lewis, it was a nice comeback today and it gives him some comfort after a dark day yesterday (Saturday).
"George is the ultimate test, he is a future world champion. It is difficult for Lewis to stay in front.
"George had an awesome season last year and that is continuing."
Lewis Hamilton vs Nico Robserg: 2016
|Lewis Hamilton
|Nico Rosberg
|Championship position
|2nd
|1st
|Race wins
|10
|9
|Pole positions
|12
|8
|Fastest laps
|3
|6
|Points
|380
|385
Despite Russell's impressive start to life at Mercedes, Rosberg knows more than most that it would be silly for him to count out his team-mate and the "best of all time" for good.
Following Rosberg's win in 2016 and shock retirement, Hamilton went onto dominate for four more years, taking the championship in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 before losing out in dramatic circumstances in 2021.
Indeed, while Hamilton may not currently be where he would like, Rosberg is convinced he will bounce back.
Lewis Hamilton vs George Russell: 2022
|Lewis Hamilton
|George Russell
|Championship posiion
|6th
|4th
|Race wins
|0
|1
|Pole positions
|0
|2
|Fastest laps
|2
|5
|Points
|240
|275
"Let's not forget, Lewis is the best of all time, so if someone can beat George it is him," he added.
"It is a little bit of a weakness that Lewis has that he will mentally go into this down a little bit and lose a little bit of the flow but he comes back with a bang every single time so, dear George, don't get too confident there."
Hamilton: Set up choice worked out better for Russell
Despite some difficulties at the start of the 2023 Formula 1 season, Hamilton suggested his deficit in Saudi Arabia was caused by a "50/50" set up choice that went against him, rather than any fundamental speed differences between himself and Russell.
"We got some great points for the team, George got third and he did amazing," said Hamilton.
"I went forwards so I'm really grateful to have come from seventh to fifth.
"The strategy didn't really work out for me, the set up was a little bit off - if I had the set up George had, I would have been in a better position.
"But yeah, lots to work on but there are positives to take away from it.
"On set up, there was a 50/50 choice, I chose one way and he chose the other, and more often than not, the way he went was the wrong one but it just happened to work.
"I could only match his pace rather than be quicker this weekend but I'll work hard to make sure we're in a better position next weekend."
Watch the Australian Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 between March 31 and April 2.