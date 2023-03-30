Max Verstappen: I felt I was missing a lung ahead of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen says he felt he was 'missing a lung' ahead of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and that the illness left him 'physically limited' during the race weekend.

The reigning world champion missed his Thursday media commitments in Jeddah two weeks ago before returning to his car for free practice on Friday.

Verstappen ended up second to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in the race, surging through the field after starting in 15th place following a driveshaft issue in qualifying.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix, Verstappen revealed that his illness took a while to overcome.

The Dutchman said: "I refused to believe it myself for a long time. At home I was really ill, I could barely just walk around. I felt like I was missing a lung!

"I got to the weekend really believing [the illness] was gone, because normally when you get sick, two or three days afterwards you're alright, you can just do your work.

"But then when I jumped in the car in FP1, even with just one performance lap I felt like I had to recover for two laps to be able to breathe normally.

"It definitely did affect me throughout the weekend, which I didn't like. It was one of the first races where I felt I was physically limited, and that's really frustrating when you're in the car.

"Since then I've been trying to work on it, trying to improve it, and I do think it has improved a lot so this weekend should be alright."

The cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix means there will be a lengthy gap between the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday and the next race in Azerbaijan on April 30.

Verstappen added: "For me now this three weeks [between the Australian and Azerbaijan Grands Prix] is just for getting back to full fitness and getting a full [training] programme in.

"In a way, it's probably nice now. Normally if you feel well, I'd just prefer to keep racing."

