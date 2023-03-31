Australian GP: Max Verstappen sets dry pace before Fernando Alonso tops rain-hit second practice

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Craig Slater reviews all the talking points from an eventful Friday ahead of the Australian Grand Prix Craig Slater reviews all the talking points from an eventful Friday ahead of the Australian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen set the pace for Red Bull in first practice at the Australian Grand Prix before Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso topped a rain-hit second session in Melbourne on Friday.

World championship leader Verstappen was fastest in a chaotic session to start the weekend in Melbourne, with the Dutchman one of several drivers to spin in challenging conditions at Albert Park.

Lewis Hamilton was second to Verstappen, but the Mercedes driver's lofty position was aided by the timing of the second of two red flags in the session, which brought a premature end to proceedings.

Verstappen's main competition once more appeared to be his team-mate Sergio Perez, with the pair having shared a victory apiece in dominant Red Bull one-twos at each of the opening two races of the season.

They are separated by just one point in the drivers' standings, and appeared tightly matched in Melbourne as they exchanged fastest lap times mid-way through the opening session, before Verstappen pulled almost exactly half a second clear with a 1:18.790.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A number of drivers narrowly avoided crashing as opening practice was halted at the Australian Grand Prix due to a GPS system failure A number of drivers narrowly avoided crashing as opening practice was halted at the Australian Grand Prix due to a GPS system failure

However, the fact that Perez's best time came on the medium tyre, while Verstappen's was on the faster soft compound, suggests the pair are once more closely matched.

Their closest challenger this season has been Alonso, who has taken podiums in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in Aston Martin's much-improved 2023 car, and the Spaniard was fourth behind Perez in the first session.

The 41-year-old then claimed the honour of topping Practice Two, having set the fastest time when rain arrived after around 10 minutes of running, with conditions only worsening throughout the remainder of the session. Alonso's time was almost exactly a tenth slower than the mark Verstappen had set earlier.

What happened in chaotic first session?

There had been huge anticipation around Albert Park as Australian fans delighted in the return of Formula 1, and they were rewarded with a wildly entertaining opening session.

It quickly became clear that the windy conditions were challenging, with Hamilton surviving an early scare as he corrected a huge snap of oversteer at Turn 11.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen lost control of his Red Bull during the first practice session in Melbourne Max Verstappen lost control of his Red Bull during the first practice session in Melbourne

The Red Bulls, so dominant in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, were also looking uncomfortable, with both Verstappen and Perez running onto the gravel.

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda then upped the drama with a huge moment coming out of Turn 1, which resulted in him spinning across the gravel trap and fortunately coming to rest just short of the barrier.

With the drivers finding it hard enough to stay on track, their task was made even more challenging by the failure of the GPS system teams use to monitor where cars are on the circuit and at what speed they are travelling.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Yuki Tsunoda was fortunate not to crash his AlphaTauri into the wall after spinning off during opening practice around Albert Park Circuit Yuki Tsunoda was fortunate not to crash his AlphaTauri into the wall after spinning off during opening practice around Albert Park Circuit

After a series of near-misses and frustrated messages over team radio, a red flag was thrown, and 10 minutes of the session was lost while the system was fixed.

Upon the resumption, Verstappen had a major spin at Turn 4, but escaped any significant damage, with his tyres the main victim of the momentary loss of control.

Hamilton moved up to second, pushing Perez, Alonso and Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz down the timesheet, while his Mercedes team-mate George Russell was ninth behind Alpine's Pierre Gasly.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Williams driver Logan Sargeant lost power as the red flag came out again to bring an end to opening practice Williams driver Logan Sargeant lost power as the red flag came out again to bring an end to opening practice

McLaren's Lando Norris, who had been hampered by aero-sensor issues at the start of the session, also climbed to seventh, but few others had a chance to improve before the next interruption.

With just short of five minutes remaining, Williams' Logan Sargeant pulled up on track because of an electrical issue, bringing out another red flag and ending the session.

Australian GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.790 2) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.433 3) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.503 4) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.527 5) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.588 6) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.715 7) Lando Norris McLaren +0.746 8) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.856 9) George Russell Mercedes +0.909 10) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.976 11) Alex Albon Williams +0.976 12) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.987 13) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.016 14) Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +1.143 15) Logan Sargeant Williams +1.284 16) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.385 17) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.609 18) Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.629 19) Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.779 20) Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.357

Alonso tops brief P2 contest

With clouds in the sky and showers forecasted, there was a rush to get out on track at the start of Practice Two.

Verstappen provided evidence that the track remained challenging as he ran wide onto the grass in the opening moments.

Even with the GPS system restored, the busy track created traffic issues as drivers attempted to make full use of the dry track.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull's Max Verstappen almost crashed with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz during second practice in Australia Red Bull's Max Verstappen almost crashed with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz during second practice in Australia

Perez was thwarted on a lap where he looked set to go comfortably clear of Alonso, before the rain began to fall, ultimately leaving the Mexican down in seventh.

Leclerc was second for Ferrari, with Verstappen third despite his continued lack of comfort, while Russell appeared to find some improvement from setup changes between sessions as he jumped to fourth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lance Stroll almost crashed into the wall during a wet second practice session at Albert Park Circuit Lance Stroll almost crashed into the wall during a wet second practice session at Albert Park Circuit

Hamilton was down in 13th, having swiftly returned to the garage - before the rain started - after changes he had made between sessions failed to provide the desired outcome.

Plenty of drivers went out on track for wet running, but it is unlikely to be a factor with no more rain forecast for the weekend in Melbourne.