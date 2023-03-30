Lewis Hamilton: George Russell rejects Mercedes team-mate's claims over setup 'luck'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hamilton spoke about Russell's set up after the Saudi Arabian GP Hamilton spoke about Russell's set up after the Saudi Arabian GP

George Russell has rejected Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton's claims that his superior performance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was based on luck.

Russell comfortably outqualified Hamilton in Jeddah before finishing the race where he started it in fourth, a place ahead of Hamilton who recovered from seventh on the grid.

With the Mercedes pair having chosen alternative setups going into the weekend, Hamilton said after the race that "more often than not" Russell's would have been the "wrong one", and that consequently he "could only match his pace rather than be quicker".

"I don't think there's any luck in it at all," Russell said on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix, when asked to address Hamilton's comments.

"I think it's down to the preparation you put in before the event.

"The changes we made overnight, I knew that was going to be the right direction with the work we did with the team. And I believed it was going to be better than the setup that Lewis opted for.

"I think everybody's got different preferences, I was happy with the direction I took and the work I'm doing with the engineers."

Russell impressively outperformed Hamilton in his debut campaign with Mercedes last year, finishing 35 points ahead of the seven-time world champion in the drivers' standings, and also claiming the team's only win of the season.

Hamilton, along with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, repeatedly suggested throughout 2022 that his willingness to experiment with alternate setups on their troublesome W13 car was the reason he lost ground to Russell.

Hamilton: Russell did a great job

Speaking shortly after Russell in Melbourne on Thursday, Hamilton sought to clarify the comments he had made in Jeddah.

"I think people probably, from my choice of words at the weekend… I want to reiterate how great a job George did on the weekend," the seven-time world champion said.

"I think the thing I was commenting on is that there's one specific thing that you can change in the suspension that you have to do over Friday night.

"And when you make that change, once you start P3 (final practice), you can't change it for the rest of the weekend, so when you make that change, you're basically rolling the dice - sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.

"I've done it in the past, sometimes it hasn't worked, sometimes it has, and it worked great for George and he did a great job.

"And the thing that I was lacking in the race was a lot of front end, which that setup gives you, so, in hindsight, that would've been great."

"We took lots of learnings from it - I think race pace was quite decent, particularly in the second stint.

"And for us to move forward and get fourth and fifth place was great points for the team and a great result considering where we are in terms of performance deficit."

Hamilton goes into Sunday's race in Melbourne two points ahead of Russell in the 2023 drivers' standings, with the team focused on attempting to close their deficit to Red Bull, who are seeking a third successive one-two to start the season.

Russell 'standing his ground'

Sky Sports F1's Craig Slater:

"This is a big subplot this year because Lewis Hamilton was outscored by George Russell last year, and that has only happened twice before in his career by a team-mate.

"Jenson Button did it once and Nico Rosberg did it in slightly fortuitous circumstances where Lewis had lots of reliability problems.

"But last weekend in qualifying, George Russell outqualified Lewis Hamilton by four tenths of a second - that's a big gap between team-mates. Maybe it stung Lewis a little bit.

"But George Russell today is standing his ground, resisting the notion that it was only the setup.

"And I think to be fair to him, he has to say that - he can't just admit that if everything was equal, Lewis Hamilton would be beating him week in, week out.

"He has got to assert himself without being disrespectful to Lewis in any way, which I don't think this is."

Chandhok: 'There's no such thing as good luck'

Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok:

"I'm a firm believer in this sport that there's no such thing as good luck, there is only good preparation - I think George seemed to be alluding to the fact.

"You get bad luck sometimes but the reality is that the teams have to put in the groundwork.

"I think in Lewis' case, he never got to a point in Jeddah where he was happy and comfortable in the car.

"He just never found that sweet spot, which George did, and that will be a little bitt of a concern.

"Australia is not quite as fast as Saudi Arabia but still pretty quick.

"Therefore, the demands of the car are not a million miles away from two weeks ago, so Lewis and his engineers will be hoping to correct whatever happened last time out."

Hamilton: Nothing to say to Masi in Melbourne

Hamilton also said he will not speak to Michael Masi - the sacked F1 race director accused of costing him a record eighth world championship - because "there is nothing to say".

Masi is back at an F1 paddock for the first time since overseeing the 2021 season decider in Abu Dhabi, which provided Max Verstappen with the chance to beat Hamilton in a final-lap shootout and win the title.

Former F1 race director Michael Masi was in attendance at the Australian GP on Thursday

The deeply contentious race cost Masi his job as F1 race director. He left the FIA last summer before moving home to Australia and being appointed chairman of the V8 Supercars Commission.

Asked if he plans to speak to Masi in Melbourne, and seek an explanation for what happened in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton replied: "I don't. I am just focused on my future.

"I am focused on trying to get back to winning. There is nothing to say."

Ted Kravitz has been looking ahead to the Australian GP and what storylines we can expect from the third GP of the season. Listen to the Sky Sports F1 Podcast on Spotify.

Hamilton, for whom the Australian GP marks the 10th anniversary of his debut with Mercedes, also reiterated his intention to remain with the team, despite no apparent progress in talks over the extension of his contract, which expires at the end of this season.

The 38-year-old has won six of his seven titles with the Silver Arrows. However, he is facing up to the prospect of another challenging year after finishing fifth at the opening two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

But Hamilton added: "I feel amazing about it [his Mercedes future]. I continue to feel very much at home.

"It is my family, and I see myself being with Mercedes until my last days. If you look at the legends like Sir Stirling Moss, who was with Mercedes until the end of days, that has been the dream for me, to one day have that.

"I have got some amazing allies at the team, some great relationships here, and as long as I can continue to help the team, drive the team forward and really contribute then that is why I want to stay.

"If there is ever a point where I feel like I am not able to do that, it is time for a youngster to come in and take my seat. But I still feel pretty young and in pretty decent shape."

