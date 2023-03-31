Christian Horner: Red Bull 'always strive' to give both drivers best opportunity

Christian Horner believes Sergio Perez will have to demonstrate 'consistency' to keep up with Max Verstappen in the championship

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has insisted he gives his drivers "equal opportunity" after Sergio Perez claimed the team had previously only focused on Max Verstappen.

Perez sits just one point behind his team-mate heading into the Australian Grand Prix and is "certain" he can fight Verstappen for the championship in 2023, citing his form as the reason the team can no longer just look at Verstappen as their only championship contender.

Indeed, he becomes Verstappen's longest-serving Formula 1 team-mate at the end of this season, surpassing Daniel Ricciardo, with Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon also unable to trouble the Dutchman in their time with the team.

Despite 'Checo' Perez's claims, Horner remained clear that Red Bull's policy has always been one of giving both drivers the "best equipment" to do their job on the track, regardless of positions in the championship.

"Well, that is the first I have heard of him saying that," Horner said.

"We have always run two cars since we entered the sport in 2005 and we always want to have the best two drivers we can in the car.

"I think it is great to see Checo doing a great job now.

"In '21, he came into the car off the back of the Covid season and at the end of a set of regulations and he struggled with that car.

"Last year, he was definitely more at home in the car and two of our 17 victories he achieved.

"He has got out of the blocks well again this year but we are only two races into the season and there is a long way to go.

"As a team, we have always strived to give both drivers the best opportunity in the best equipment we can and then it is down to what they do on track.

"That is whether it is Max or Checo, or Daniel and Max, Daniel and Seb, Mark and Seb, or you can go back to David Coulthard and Mark Webber.

"So that is the way we have always rolled and it is down to what they do on the circuit at the end of the day that counts."

Although Horner refuted Perez's claim, he did make clear that as the championship rolls on, "consistency" will be the determining factor of who is on top in the title race and it is for Perez to keep up with Verstappen in 2023.

"In a sample of two races, [it is the best Checo] yes," Horner added.

"He drove some great races last year, you think back to Singapore for example as an outstanding victory for Checo last season.

"He has done a great job in the first two races this year, his confidence is sky high, and that is exactly what we want.

"We want two drivers who are going to be pushing and challenging each other.

"I think the key thing over a long season is it is a marathon. It is about consistency over the 23 races and that is going to be the differentiator.

"He has made a great start and both drivers are pushing each other which is what you want to see."

Verstappen: We can be competitive | Perez: It was a mental day

World championship leader Verstappen was fastest in a chaotic session to start the weekend in Melbourne, with the Dutchman one of several drivers to spin in challenging conditions at Albert Park.

After a tricky first day in the wet weather, Verstappen is remaining confident he can be "competitive" in qualifying on Saturday.

"It was not even so much about the car, it was just very low grip out there," said Verstappen.

"The tarmac seems to be really slippery, and it's quite tough to switch on the tyres.

"So when you want to go out and immediately push, it's really difficult. And then with interruptions and red flags like we had, you never really get into a rhythm.

"We'll look over the data tonight and see what we have to do for tomorrow, make the right choices, and I'm sure the car will be competitive."

Although Verstappen was confident, it seemed a trickier opening day for Perez, who said it was a "mess" of a day after the rain hampered Practice 2.

"It was a bit of a mental day," said Perez.

"Especially going into P2, it felt like a lot of people still had issues with their GPS data.

"It was just a mess and I couldn't get a lap in in the afternoon.

"We made some changes which seemed to be working well into sector one and sector two but there is not much to say really.

"Tomorrow there is plenty to do and too much to do in P3 so I think we are going to be going a bit blind into the race which will be interesting.

"I think tomorrow we are going to see where we are really at."

