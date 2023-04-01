Australian GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen beats Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to pole

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen takes pole in Australia, George Russell out qualifies teammate Lewis Hamilton to second on the grid. Max Verstappen takes pole in Australia, George Russell out qualifies teammate Lewis Hamilton to second on the grid.

Max Verstappen held off a surprise Mercedes charge in Australian Grand Prix Qualifying to beat George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to pole position.

The reigning world champion became an overwhelming favourite for pole when his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez crashed out in Q1, but in challenging cool and windy conditions at Albert Park, Mercedes posed an unexpected challenge.

Hamilton was just nine thousandths of a second off Verstappen after the first set of runs in Q3, but the Dutchman was able to pull out a clear advantage as he delivered a 1:16.732 in the closing moments.

It was Russell who was able to snatch a place on the front row, edging out Hamilton by half a tenth and out-qualifying his seven-time world champion team-mate for the third time in as many races this season.

Fernando Alonso, who has finished on the podium behind Red Bull one-twos in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, was only able to finish fourth for Aston Martin, while his team-mate Lance Stroll was sixth.

Carlos Sainz split the Aston Martins in fifth, pulling off a rare Qualifying triumph over his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, who was seventh.

Alexander Albon produced a hugely impressive performance to take eighth as a Williams driver reached Q3 for the first time this season, finishing ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg, who continued his strong start to the campaign.

Australian GP Qualifying Result

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) George Russell, Mercedes

3) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

5) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

6) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

7) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8) Alexander Albon, Williams

9) Pierre Gasly, Alpine

10) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

