Miami GP: George Russell says Max Verstappen's reaction was 'pathetic' after Azerbaijan GP Sprint clash

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell described Max Verstappen's reaction to their contact in Baku as 'pathetic', but feels the two will laugh about it one day George Russell described Max Verstappen's reaction to their contact in Baku as 'pathetic', but feels the two will laugh about it one day

George Russell feels Max Verstappen "spat his dummy out" with his "pathetic" reaction to their Azerbaijan GP Sprint coming together.

Verstappen had a heated remonstration with Russell and called the Mercedes driver a "d*******" at the end of Baku's Sprint race, after the pair had made contact in the opening corners which left the Dutchman's car with a gaping hole in its sidepod.

Reflecting on the world champion's actions in parc ferme, Russell told Sky Sports F1: "It was all a little bit pathetic.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen and George Russell share an angry exchange after the two made contact on the first lap of the Sprint at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix Max Verstappen and George Russell share an angry exchange after the two made contact on the first lap of the Sprint at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

"I think something you learn as a kid is if you're going to give something you've got to be willing to take it as well.

"He's had his fair share of giving moves like that and being tough and hard at racing and it's a little bit poor to see how he sort of spat his dummy out when it was the first time he probably got something back in the same regard.

"From my side there was nothing really to say. I thought it was good racing, exciting racing and that's the only thing that happened that weekend.

"We're both drivers, we've both been in the sport a long time now and we have plenty of experience. We'll have a chat, everything is fine, move on and I guess we'll laugh about it one day."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell and Max Verstappen come together at the start of the Sprint, as the Mercedes drive moves up into third George Russell and Max Verstappen come together at the start of the Sprint, as the Mercedes drive moves up into third

Russell had earlier confirmed he has no plans to change his approach when racing Verstappen in future.

"I continue racing the same way I always would," Russell said.

"A lot has been said about that coming together, but from my side it was pretty straightforward - I went for a move, I got the move done, and moved on.

"Obviously, he was pretty upset about it, but that's racing, these things happen. We're all here to fight. That's what F1 is about.

"From my side, there's no air to be cleared. I will welcome and say hello to him if he passes by. I'm sure we'll shake hands if we bump into each other.

"For me, it's history now and it's behind us. My view of him is still the same, I still respect him, I still think he's a great driver.

"Obviously, things are always said in the heat of the moment. But we move on."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen feels it's harder to create a bigger gap to Sergio Perez, but says there is still a long season ahead of them where 'anything to happen' Max Verstappen feels it's harder to create a bigger gap to Sergio Perez, but says there is still a long season ahead of them where 'anything to happen'

In Miami, Verstappen said he was "absolutely fine" with Russell and did not feel the need to speak about the incident again.

"It was already fine immediately after that," he told Sky Sports News before Russell's "pathetic" comment. "You just ask questions at the time, I didn't like his response to it and then you get into a scenario like that. But that's it, you move forwards, move on and try again.

"I haven't spoken to him since the weekend but it's also not necessary, we're racing drivers we've been growing up together through all the ranks so there is nothing that really needs to be said anyway."

Sky Sports F1's live Miami GP schedule

Friday

6.30pm: Miami GP Practice One (session starts 7pm)

8.30pm: The F1 Show: Miami

10.15pm: Miami GP Practice Two (session starts 10.30pm)

Saturday

5.15pm: Miami GP Practice Three (session starts 5.30pm)

8pm: Miami GP Qualifying build-up

9pm: Miami GP Qualifying

10.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday

7pm: Grand Prix Sunday Miami GP build-up

8.30pm: THE MIAMI GRAND PRIX

10.30pm: Chequered Flag Miami GP reaction

11.30pm: Ted's Notebook

The Formula 1 season continues with the Miami GP this weekend. Watch qualifying at 9pm on Saturday with lights out at 8.30pm on Sunday. Get Sky Sports