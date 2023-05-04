Esteban Ocon: Alpine driver receives apology from FIA and Formula 1 after Azerbaijan GP pit lane near-miss

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Esteban Ocon says the FIA and F1 have apologised to him and Alpine and assured them that the dangerous pit lane incident at the end of the Azerbaijan GP will not happen again. Esteban Ocon says the FIA and F1 have apologised to him and Alpine and assured them that the dangerous pit lane incident at the end of the Azerbaijan GP will not happen again.

Esteban Ocon says he has received an apology from the FIA and Formula 1 following his near-miss with personnel in the pit lane at the end of the Azerbaijan GP last Sunday.

The Apline driver had waited until the end of the penultimate lap to come in for his mandatory pit stop in Baku but, in shocking scenes, officials were already setting up parc ferme barriers and personnel were gathering at the start of the pit lane in preparation for the podium as the Frenchman entered.

A post-race investigation by stewards led to the FIA being required to take "immediate steps" to review protocols to ensure the incident wouldn't be repeated, and Ocon said at the Miami GP that he had also received an apology for the incident.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Esteban Ocon drove into a pit lane full of people after photographers had begun to enter it before the end of the Azerbaijan GP and described it as a 'scary' experience. Esteban Ocon drove into a pit lane full of people after photographers had begun to enter it before the end of the Azerbaijan GP and described it as a 'scary' experience.

"The FIA has apologised and Formula 1," he told Sky Sports News' Craig Slater.

"They assured us that this is not going to happen anymore. Thank God nothing happened and so all good from now.

"We are racing at the time. It's of course normal that there shouldn't be anyone in the pit lane until after we are racing like that.

"These things are normally not going to happen, the FIA has assured us that they are making sure they are changing the protocol and making sure there is no one in the pit lane until the end, so I'm confident we will not see that anymore."

The FIA's updated protocols are yet to be revealed, with there being no mention in the race director's notes for this weekend's Miami GP.

The incident in Baku happened as race winner Sergio Perez was entering the closing stages of his final lap.

As it was unfolding, Sky Sports F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said: "There are people all over the pit lane.

"What is this about? This is a shambles, this is an absolute shambles.

"We could see it coming, Alpine could see it coming, what is going on down there?"

Race stewards admitted it was fortunate nobody had been injured in the incident and required FIA representatives immediately change their post-race procedures to avoid a repeat in future.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Natalie Pinkham breaks down what to expect from the Miami GP as F1 heads to the USA for the first time this season. Sky Sports' Natalie Pinkham breaks down what to expect from the Miami GP as F1 heads to the USA for the first time this season.

Sky Sports F1's live Miami GP schedule

Friday

6.30pm: Miami GP Practice One (session starts 7pm)

8.30pm: The F1 Show: Miami

10.15pm: Miami GP Practice Two (session starts 10.30pm)

Saturday

5.15pm: Miami GP Practice Three (session starts 5.30pm)

8pm: Miami GP Qualifying build-up

9pm: Miami GP Qualifying

10.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday

7pm: Grand Prix Sunday Miami GP build-up

8.30pm: THE MIAMI GRAND PRIX

10.30pm: Chequered Flag Miami GP reaction

11.30pm: Ted's Notebook

The Formula 1 season continues with the Miami GP this weekend. Watch qualifying at 9pm on Saturday with lights out at 8.30pm on Sunday. Get Sky Sports