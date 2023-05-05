Miami GP, Practice One: George Russell leads Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes claim surprise one-two
George Russell tops opening practice session with a 1:30.125 to finish 0.212s ahead of Lewis Hamilton in Miami; Charles Leclerc third in upgraded Ferrari; Max Verstappen fourth while Sergio Perez only 11th; watch the Miami GP exclusively live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend
By Jonathan Green
Last Updated: 05/05/23 10:06pm
Mercedes claimed a surprise one-two in the opening practice session at the Miami GP as George Russell showed late pace to lead home Lewis Hamilton.
Russell pumped in a 1:30.125 in the closing minute of the session to finish 0.212s ahead of his team-mate.
It was a welcome end to the session for Russell who had missed nearly 30 minutes of running due to a steering issue caused by a heavy 'development item' that required a steering rack change.
Charles Leclerc finished third, three tenths off Russell's leading time, with his final lap in the upgraded Ferrari, which features a new floor and diffuser.
Championship leader Max Verstappen had to settle for the fourth fastest time having led the majority of the session until the Mercedes' late runs.
"For sure, part of the reason we're up there is that we were the last car on track, doing new tyres - they got clean laps," said Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes' trackside engineering director.
"But we've had races this year where no matter what we did we could never get up near the top of the timesheet.
"So I think it's encouraging, but one to keep in perspective."
Sergio Perez was unable to match the pace of his team-mate and title rival Verstappen, being a second off the Dutchman's best time and having to settle for 11th on the timesheet, 1.4s off Russell's benchmark.
The Mexican enters the weekend trailing Verstappen by six points after his Sprint and Grand Prix victories in Azerbaijan last week, and would take the lead of the championship with another win on Sunday.
The session was red flagged for nine minutes after Nico Hulkenberg had a big crash on the exit of Turn Three, a few minutes after he had briefly put his Haas top of the timesheet at the team's home race.
While the German was the only driver to hit the wall, the low grip at the Miami International Autodrome caught many off guard.
Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon suffered spins, while Verstappen, Leclerc and Lance Stroll were among several to run wide at various times.
Carlos Sainz was fifth in the second Ferrari, while Gasly recovered from a big moment to post the sixth fastest time and put his Alpine ahead of the two Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Stroll.
Hulkenberg ended the session ninth, with Esteban Ocon rounding out the top 10.
Logan Sargeant had to settle for 19th in the opening session of his first home race, seven tenths of a second off the pace of his Williams' team-mate Albon.
"I find it a very hard session to read. Obviously the track was evolving heavily," said Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle.
"There was a moment there where we thought Mercedes were really struggling and suddenly they're one and two.
"I think we'll have to wait until later today or even tomorrow morning to see where things are at."
Miami GP Practice One Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:30.125
|2) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.212
|3) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.324
|4) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.424
|5) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.599
|6) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.979
|7) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.106
|8) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.212
|9) Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+1.267
|10) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1.417
|11) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+1.441
|12) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.685
|13) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1.728
|14) Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+1.777
|15) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.778
|16) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.872
|17) Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+2.009
|18) Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+2.044
|19) Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+2.494
|20) Nyck de Vries
|Alpha Tauri
|+4.512
