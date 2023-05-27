Monaco GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen beats Fernando Alonso to pole in thrilling finale

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen steals pole position from Fernando Alonso with a stunning final sector in a thrilling final qualifying session at the Monaco Grand Prix Max Verstappen steals pole position from Fernando Alonso with a stunning final sector in a thrilling final qualifying session at the Monaco Grand Prix

Max Verstappen claimed a maiden Monaco Grand Prix pole position after edging out Fernando Alonso in the final seconds of a thrilling qualifying session.

World championship leader Verstappen was just over 0.204s down on the time that had put Alonso on provisional pole after two sectors of his lap, but produced a stunning finish to edge out the Aston Martin by 0.084s.

In claiming a first pole position in eight appearances at Formula 1's most famous circuit, Red Bull's Verstappen denied Alonso his first pole since 2012.

Verstappen's team-mate - and nearest title challenger - Sergio Perez, will start from the back of the grid after crashing out in Q1 at Saint Devote, leaving the Dutchman responsible for extending Red Bull's streak of five wins to start the season.

Charles Leclerc, who has taken pole for the previous two years at his home circuit, was third for Ferrari, but faces a nervous wait to see if he keeps his position as the FIA investigates him for impeding McLaren's Lando Norris in the closing stages.

Sergio Perez hits the wall at Turn 1 which leaves his Red Bull with a huge hole in the left sidepod and he is out in Q1!

Esteban Ocon produced a stunning lap to take a surprise fourth for Alpine ahead of Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz, while Lewis Hamilton produced a strong final lap in his upgraded Mercedes to take sixth after having only just scraped through Q1 and Q2.

Pierre Gasly completed a strong Alpine display to take seventh ahead of Hamilton's team-mate George Russell, while Yuki Tsunoda was ninth for AlphaTauri.

Norris rounded out the top 10, having made it through to the final part of qualifying despite crashing in the closing stages of Q2.

McLaren mechanics swarm over Lando Norris' car to try and repair it in time for Q3 after he hit the barriers

Monaco GP Qualifying Result

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

3) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

5) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7) Pierre Gasly, Alpine

8) George Russell, Mercedes

9) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

10) Lando Norris, McLaren

Verstappen triumphs in 'best qualifying session ever'

The session had been billed as the most important qualifying of the season, but few could have imagined the drama that was delivered across 70 minutes on the streets of Monaco.

There had been speculation coming into the weekend that there could be a four-team fight for pole position, and that did turn out to be the case, albeit with Alpine unexpectedly crashing the party.

It became clear across the session that track evolution, and getting out at the right moment, would prove a crucial factor.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was elated for Verstappen, who snatched pole on the final lap, but disappointed for Perez

After some sparring to start Q3, there was a pause for breath as the contenders pitted for fresh tyres for the final stages, after which a stunning finale began.

Ocon momentarily allowed Alpine to dream, as he produced a brilliant lap to dislodge Verstappen from the top of the timesheet, but Leclerc would narrowly beat his time moments later.

Then came Alonso, seeking to build on a brilliant start to the season which has seen him claim four podiums in five races for Aston Martin, with a lap that saw him take ownership of top spot.

That left Verstappen as the only real threat, and the Dutchman's wait for a pole in his adopted hometown looked set to be extended as he trailed by two tenths after an uninspiring first couple of sectors.

Lando Norris expects Charles Leclerc to receive a penalty after blocking him in the tunnel in qualifying

However, risking it all as he chucked his car around the final corners, making contact with the barriers on multiple occasions, Verstappen produced an inspired performance to make up almost three tenths.

While Monaco's place on the F1 calendar has been questioned by some due to the difficulty of overtaking on a Sunday, this was a finale that reminded anyone with doubt about the circuit of the unique form of magic it is capable of creating.

Sky Sports F1's Jenson Button summed it up, when he said: "For me, that was the best qualifying session I've ever watched."

More to follow...