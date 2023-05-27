Charles Leclerc given three-place grid penalty for blocking Lando Norris in Monaco GP Qualifying

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris said he expected Charles Leclerc to receive a penalty after blocking him in the tunnel in qualifying Lando Norris said he expected Charles Leclerc to receive a penalty after blocking him in the tunnel in qualifying

Charles Leclerc has been given a three-place grid penalty for the Monaco Grand Prix for impeding Lando Norris in qualifying.

The penalty drops Leclerc from third to sixth and puts Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz onto the second row, with Lewis Hamilton now fifth. Norris, who hit the barriers during the second part of qualifying, remains 10th.

During Q3, Norris was on a flying lap when he came across Leclerc, who was on a slow lap, in the tunnel.

Norris told Sky Sports F1 the Ferrari driver would get a penalty, and the stewards duly arrived at that verdict.

The stewards said: "Leclerc had finished his final lap of Q3 and was in the Turn 4 through Turn 10 complex. Norris was on a fast lap and caught Leclerc in the middle of the tunnel and was clearly impeded.

"Both drivers agreed that there was little that Leclerc could have safely done in the tunnel to avoid impeding Norris, given the difficulty in vision due to the light entering and in the tunnel and the change of lines from one side of the tunnel to the other.

"In fact, the stewards observed that Leclerc reacted in a sensible way to a blue flag displayed by the marshals, but at this point it was too late.

"However, the stewards reviewed team radio, and Leclerc's team failed to give him any warning about Norris' approach until Norris was already directly behind him. Further, the discussion during the preceding portion of the track was entirely about competing drivers, not the traffic behind, which is a critical task at this track.

"The stewards believe that there is much that Leclerc could have done prior to the tunnel to avoid the impeding had he received warning from the team at an appropriate time, especially considering that Norris' approach was clear on the marshalling system.

"Thus, the stewards consider that the impeding was unnecessary.

"The stewards reviewed all the preceding unnecessarily impeding penalties in the past few years. In every case, the actions, or inaction of the team did not mitigate the unnecessary impeding. Thus the stewards impose the usual penalty of a three-grid drop."

