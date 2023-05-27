Monaco GP: Sergio Perez furious with himself for qualifying crash as Christian Horner gives points target

Sergio Perez was left furious with himself after crashing out of Monaco GP Qualifying, lamenting he could not believe what he had done, and facing an "impossible" task in Sunday's race.

The Mexican, last year's winner in Monte Carlo, will start 20th on Sunday after losing control at Turn One following just seven minutes of Q1 and crashing hard into the barriers, wrecking his Red Bull car

Perez is second in the drivers' championship, 14 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen who will start Sunday's race from pole position after producing a stunning final sector to snatch it from Fernando Alonso.

Perez has claimed five of his six grands prix wins on street circuits, but just picking up points is now going to be a tough ask on a Monaco track where overtaking is incredibly difficult.

"It's an unbelievable day. I cannot believe what I've done," Perez said.

"It just caught me by surprise, just getting the rear out of shape, especially really late into the corner, it caught me out.

"It is a way of getting the lap time out, but I just went over the limit. I became a passenger and there was nothing else I could do because it was really late into the corner and I could not cut or get out of the corner.

"I didn't feel like I over-pushed it, but it was a big mistake from my side - I am very sorry to my team.

"It just came around and was a big surprise. It isn't an excuse, I should have done better today.

"You put so much energy, so much work into preparing for everything and then you just disappoint everyone, so it is unfair to my team.

Perez's damaged Red Bull is lifted off the track

"I'm super disappointed with myself and I know that tomorrow is going to be impossible.

"We could have had a shot at pole today, but I didn't drive to my level, that's why I am standing here.

"It's going to be a nightmare tomorrow. I do expect a very difficult race, whatever you do [with strategy] people just cover you. You'll end up in the same position."

Horner: Scoring points has to be Perez's target

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admitted he had mixed emotions after Saturday's qualifying session with Verstappen on pole but Perez at the back.

He said Perez "will be kicking himself" for making an error that could end up having a huge impact on his world championship ambitions.

"A mistake too early in Q1. I can only think he was distracted by the Alpine on the right-hand side because he just misjudged that first turn," Horner told Sky Sports F1.

"The circuit was only going to get faster and faster after that and he'll be kicking himself for that.

"He just went in too fast. You can see the overspeed, he had a little bit of a snap on entry and it wasn't a small tap."

Horner revealed Red Bull might need to change Perez's entire chassis given the damage sustained in the crash.

In 2018, Verstappen started last in Monaco after being ruled out of qualifying with a crash and managed to finish ninth.

Horner believes finishing in the points is what Perez needs to target on Sunday.

"It's so hard here. Max started from that position a few years ago and just made it into the top 10," he added.

"Scoring points will be the target for Checo. It's likely to be a one-stop race, you're caught in the crocodile and you can't use your pace.

"This is such a different circuit, you can be two-and-a-half seconds off the pace here. We saw Daniel drive round with half an engine and win the race here. The delta you need to be able to overtake because the cars are so wide here now, there aren't really that many passing places."

Brundle: This was a big weekend for Perez

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle discussing Perez's crash on commentary...

"Sergio Perez has won almost all of his grands prix on street circuits.

"This was a big weekend for his world championship this year, his chance again on a street circuit to beat Max Verstappen.

"And now he's going to be starting down the pack. Within 10-15 laps with the field spread and being stuck in traffic you're a pit stop behind already."

