Lewis Hamilton and George Russell play down Mercedes' chances at Canadian Grand Prix despite one-two in practice

Lewis Hamilton had his maiden F1 pole position and win at the 2007 Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes have "some work to do" despite achieving a one-two in Practice Two at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton led George Russell in an extended second practice, after problems with the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve's CCTV cameras led to just four minutes of running in Practice One.

The Mercedes pair were the last front-runners to complete their qualifying simulations, so had the best track conditions, but it's a positive sign as they look to continue where they left off from their double podium in Spain.

"The car didn't feel bad. I think we have definitely got some work to do," said Hamilton.

"Not the greatest but not the worst by far. It's feeling pretty decent, it's just bumpy. I think everyone's having struggles with the bumps. So I think we have just got to improve our ride control and a bit of a balance through the corner and I think we will be alright.

"It's massively better than last year. But the rear end is not, necessarily. But overall the car is just a step forward. I'm definitely feeling the improvements that we felt in Monaco, I'm feeling here."

Lewis Hamilton had his maiden F1 pole position and win at the 2007 Canadian GP

Russell: We can't read too much into timings

Russell agreed with Hamilton's comments about the bumps and thinks Mercedes are still not at the front of the pack.

"It was a reasonably productive session. I don't think we can read too much into the timings," he said.

"We did our low fuel qualifying prep towards the end of the session when the track was quicker. It's bumpy, 'blummin' bumpy out there.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"Between Barcelona and here they are two totally different circuits. Barcelona is super smooth, a high-speed circuit. Here it's incredibly bumpy, but I do think the upgrades we have brought to the car in Barcelona have helped the limitations that we probably would have had more of, with the old specification of car.

"We need to find out where we're going to be. I think we are still on the tail end, especially in qualifying pace compared to Ferrari and Aston Martin, there might even be a Valtteri (Bottas) or an Alpine who look quick.

"We always know it comes to us on a Sunday so that's when it's going to matter. Looks to be wet tomorrow, let's see what it brings."

Allison: Plenty more to improve on

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mercedes technical director James Allison believes there's still more to come from their car after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished as the top two in second practice Mercedes technical director James Allison believes there's still more to come from their car after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished as the top two in second practice

Mercedes brought major upgrades to Monaco, including a new suspension and redesigned sidepods that follow Red Bull's philosophy, and the developments seemed to pay off one week later at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as Hamilton and Russell finished ahead of both Aston Martin and Ferrari drivers on merit.

But, technical director James Allison agrees that people should not get too excited about Mercedes' chances to contend for pole position on Saturday.

"There's plenty more to improve on the car before we get to Qualifying. All we can read into it is the car is in OK-ish shape but it's not deserving of a one-two because we just weren't running at the same time. People shouldn't underestimate the track improvement," he explained.

"What we did to move the car forward in Barcelona was mostly at the high and medium speed parts of the car. We still have got significant things to improve at the low speed and this track is mostly about that."

Sky Sports F1's David Croft added: "If you look at Aston Martin timings, we don't know the fuel loads, but Mercedes are quicker by three tenths.

"I just get the feeling Mercedes are in the hunt with Aston Martin, who probably don't understand perfectly the set up on their car as yet with the new upgrades. Ferrari showing pace, and genuine pace over one lap. And for once, Verstappen and Perez are a bit off the pace."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here's what you can look forward to during coverage of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix. Here's what you can look forward to during coverage of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

Sky Sports F1's live Canadian GP schedule

Saturday June 17

5.15pm: Canadian GP Practice Three (session starts at 5.30pm)

8pm: Canadian GP Qualifying build-up

9pm: Canadian GP Qualifying

11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday June 18

5.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Canadian GP build-up

6:55pm: The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett (via red button)

7pm: THE CANADIAN GRAND PRIX

9pm: Chequered Flag Canadian GP reaction

10pm: Ted's Notebook