Canadian GP: How the grid lines up for Sunday's race after series of post-qualifying penalties handed out

The grid for the Canadian Grand Prix has seen a number of changes after penalties were handed out to several drivers post Qualifying.

Nico Hulkenberg, Carlos Sainz, Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda have all been handed three-place demotions for incidents during the rain-soaked session.

Hulkenberg had initially qualified second behind Max Verstappen, but he will now start fifth after being penalised for not slowing sufficiently when a red flag was put out for Oscar Piastri's crash in Q3.

As a result, Fernando Alonso will now start on the front row alongside Verstappen while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell lock out the second row for Mercedes.

Sainz drops from P8 to P11 after impeding Pierre Gasly at the final chicane in Q1 in a dangerous incident that saw the Alpine driver have to take evasive action and suffer an early exit from qualifying.

Aston Martin's Stroll will now start his home race from 16th instead of 13th having been demoted for impeding Esteban Ocon during Q2, while Tsunoda drops to 19th having been found guilty of impeding Hulkenberg during the first part of qualifying.

Canadian GP provisional starting grid

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

3) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4) George Russell, Mercedes

5) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

6) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

7) Lando Norris, McLaren

8) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

9) Alex Albon, Williams

10) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

11) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

12) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

13) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

14) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

15) Pierre Gasly, Alpine

16) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

17) Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri

18) Logan Sargeant, Williams

19) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

20) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

