Red Bull reveal why RB19 car is so strong but will cost cap penalty affect performance of 2024 challenger?

Max Verstappen celebrates his Canadian GP win - Red Bull's 100th in F1 and eighth consecutive victory in 2023

Red Bull claimed their eighth consecutive win of F1 2023 at the Canadian GP and their technical director has revealed why the RB19 is so far proving unbeatable.

Max Verstappen secured Red Bull's 100th victory in F1 on Sunday after leading from lights out to the chequered flag for the third consecutive race and a Red Bull car has led every lap since Verstappen overtook Charles Leclerc's Ferrari at the start of lap four at the Azerbaijan GP.

Ahead of the weekend, technical director Pierre Wache opened up on where the greatest strength is in Red Bull's car this year.

"The efficiency, I would say," Wache said.

"On different tracks we are able to produce downforce without massive drag.

"That I think is the main strength, yeah.

"Honestly, I think when you make the car, you try to make it as quick as possible. As quick a car as possible.

"And after, the success is also depending not only on you but also on the others. Then yeah, the difference is bigger than what we expected."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull engineer Pierre Wache explains to Ted Kravitz the performance of the RB19 and the impact of the team's cost cap penalty Red Bull engineer Pierre Wache explains to Ted Kravitz the performance of the RB19 and the impact of the team's cost cap penalty

A key element of Red Bull's aerodynamic performance has been the intricate detail of their car's floor, which was put on full display when Sergio Perez's RB19 was raised into the air after his Monaco GP Qualifying crash.

Wache told Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz: "The floor is clearly a big part of the development. As you can see, even on the sidepods there is plenty of detail that has an importance in the full performance, and I think it is an overall optimisation of what we did between last year and this year.

"Clearly the floor detail shows that we are working hard on all this detail to make the car as best we can.

"Our aerodynamic department are doing a fantastic job."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Canadian Grand Prix, the eighth race of the season Highlights of the Canadian Grand Prix, the eighth race of the season

Adrian Newey told Kravitz of the floor: "That was a bit unfortunate really having it all out on display like that.

"It's obviously a team effort, we've all been working hard at it. We've got a good team, got dedicated people on things for a long time and you can come up with some creative solutions.

"It does take time, it does, absolutely. Lots of staring at CFD and head-scratching and iterating away."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Ted Kravitz looks back at all the big talking points from qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix Sky F1's Ted Kravitz looks back at all the big talking points from qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix

'Red Bull's cost cap penalty will affect 2024 car'

Red Bull's domination of 2023 has left many fans wondering if the team has been impacted by the 10 per cent reduction in aerodynamic testing that they received for breaking the cost cap limit during the 2021 season.

That extra penalty - on top of Red Bull being at the bottom of the sliding scale for aero testing as world champions - runs until October this year.

And while it may not appear to be impacting Red Bull currently, Wache insists it will be hurting the team later in the year and, perhaps crucially, will have an impact on their 2024 car.

Wache told Sky Sports F1: "Every time when you have a restriction it affects you. We have a restriction because we were winning the championship last year and we are still leading.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz reflects on the Canadian Grand Prix Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz reflects on the Canadian Grand Prix

"Is the 10 per cent (further) reduction affecting us in the number of runs we are doing? We do less [sic] tests, less development but we have to be even more efficient in the way we work.

"For sure it will affect the performance of the end of the year car and next year.

"The positive of it is that it is maybe developing even better processes in the system and motivation in the team. When the system is against you, it's interesting to see that it affects you in some good ways.

"I try to see the positives of it but it's clear it's affecting us."

Are Red Bull hiding true performance?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Our top 10 picks of Red Bull's greatest wins after the team celebrate their 100th in Canada Our top 10 picks of Red Bull's greatest wins after the team celebrate their 100th in Canada

In addition to their eight race wins and a Sprint victory, either Verstappen or Perez has been on pole with the exception of in Baku when Charles Leclerc's Ferrari broke Red Bull's stranglehold.

Verstappen's victory margin in Canada of 9.5 seconds to Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin was the smallest of the season when finishing in normal race conditions, with Red Bull previously having been at least 20 seconds up the road from the next team.

Their advantage out front has prompted Red Bull's rivals to suggest the reigning world champions have not yet displayed the true performance of the RB19, but Wache denied that was the case.

"Not really. In Qualifying for sure, we are pushing," he said.

"After, during the race, as everybody, we are saving the tyre, or managing the tyre to increase the stint lengths or give more choice in strategy - but like everybody is doing. No, I think we are as everybody.

"You see that in Qualy for sure they (Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari) are every time closer, in terms of pure performance.

"After, in terms of management of pace during the race, we have some advantage - but I'm sure they can unlock, and you see some update coming from our competitor here and, for sure, it will be closer."

Sky Sports F1's live Austrian GP schedule

Thursday June 29

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday June 30

8.50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Austrian GP Practice (session starts 12.30)

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying

2.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3.30pm: Austrian GP Qualifying build-up

4pm: Austrian GP Qualifying

6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Saturday July 1

8.55am: F3 Sprint

10.30am: Austrian GP Sprint Shootout build-up

11am: Austrian GP Sprint Shootout

12.40pm: F2 Sprint

2.30pm: Austrian GP Sprint build-up

3.30pm: Austrian GP Sprint

5pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

Sunday July 2

7.20am: F3 Feature Race

8.50am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Austrian GP build-up

2pm: The AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

Red Bull seek to continue their winning run in 2023 as they return to their home track for the Austrian GP - watch live on Sky Sports F1 from June 30-July 2.