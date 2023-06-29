Charles Leclerc says contract talks with Ferrari have 'slowly' begun amid speculation over his future

Charles Leclerc addressed speculation over his Ferrari future ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc says he has "slowly" begun to engage in talks over a contract extension with Ferrari amid continued speculation linking him to other Formula 1 teams.

A hugely disappointing start to a 2023 season that Leclerc had begun with title aspirations has led the 25-year-old to admit frustrations with Ferrari, with whom his contract expires at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted in May that Leclerc was on the Silver Arrows' "radar", a week after the Monegasque had refused to rule out a move away from Ferrari when questioned over reports linking him to Mercedes.

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has insisted that the team must focus on improving their car before worrying about the futures of Leclerc and his team-mate Carlos Sainz, whose deal also has 18 months to run.

"We're starting slowly to speak about it, yes," Leclerc said ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

While Sainz has been vocal about his desire to avoid starting next season on a contract that expires at the end of the campaign, Leclerc says he doesn't "have any particular deadlines" and that "a year-and-a-half is a long way to go."

He continued: "To be honest, it's not really on my mind yet. When I say we slowly started talking about it, it's just here and there, but nothing special, nothing specific."

"I love Ferrari, so I'm happy here".

After achieving a career-best second-place finish behind Max Verstappen in last season's world championship, Leclerc is only seventh after eight races in 2023.

"Of course, the team and I are not happy with where we are at the moment," he said. "But I think we're all working in the right direction.

"And I am confident that we are working in the right direction. And, again, I love Ferrari, so I'm happy here."

Leclerc is driving in his fifth season at Ferrari, having joined from Sauber after a hugely impressive debut F1 campaign with the Swiss team in 2018.

After a strong first season with Ferrari, Leclerc signed a five-year deal, with the long-term nature of the contract meaning there had been little speculation over his future until his team's disappointing start to 2023.

"It's probably the first time in my career that I'm in this position," he said.

"I don't think [that's] because nobody wanted me in the past, it's just because the nature of the contract it's the first time in my career that I actually get closer to a deal to end in Formula 1.

"And all of the other changes I've made until now - basically Sauber to Ferrari was quite straightforward.

"So, it is a different situation I find myself in in my career. But I don't mind - I'm just focusing on driving, I just hope to win as quickly as possible in Ferrari for now and then we will see."

