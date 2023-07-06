British Grand Prix: Why Silverstone is best track on 2023 Formula 1 calendar

As the Ashes and Wimbledon roar on, Formula 1 arrives at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix. You might think we are biased if we say this is the highlight of the F1 season, but there really is nothing like Silverstone.

Even in less exciting F1 seasons, Silverstone nearly always provides a moment or a piece of drama that makes for a great race.

Last year is a fine example, when Max Verstappen was expected to cruise to victory but a piece of debris damaged his floor and threw the battle for victory wide open.

Carlos Sainz stepped in to claim his maiden F1 win after going wheel to wheel with team-mate Charles Leclerc on a late safety car restart that will long be remembered - "through goes Hamilton" anyone?

And that's what Silverstone provides more than any other track. Genuine, good, hard racing and F1 should make that the priority.

Overtaking opportunities galore

Lewis Hamilton has previously said Silverstone is "best track in the world" and it's hard to disagree. The high speeds are adored by the drivers and if you ever have the opportunity to stand at Maggots and Becketts, it really is a "wow" moment.

The lap starts with a flat-out chicane, before a big braking zone at Turn Three (Village) and into a section known as The Loop.

Silverstone's width means the drivers can take different racing lines and this increases the chances of more overtaking, particularly at this part of the track, which was introduced in 2010.

Then it's on to the Wellington Straight, where Mark Webber overtook Fernando Alonso during the latter stages of the 2012 British Grand Prix, which was Red Bull's last win at the event.

A long right hander (Luffield) follows before the drivers charge towards Copse. Immediately, Hamilton and Verstappen's 2021 collision springs to mind, which we can leave for another day.

Then is Maggots and Becketts, the first part is flat out and getting a good exit is vital as Chapel and the Hangar Straight are next.

Verstappen and Leclerc had a breath-taking battle in 2019 here as the pair nearly came to blows at the fast right-hander of Stowe at the end of the straight.

Things slow down a little with three corners to go at Club, where you can throw your lap away in qualifying as the tyres will be hot and it's so tempting to brake late in order to make up for any lost time.

Hill: Drivers can express themselves more

Silverstone is one of the highest average speed laps on the F1 calendar

Sky Sports F1's Damon Hill won the 1994 British Grand Prix in a decade that also saw home heroes Nigel Mansell, Johnny Herbert and David Coulthard win at Silverstone.

"It has very fast sequences of corners and quite brutal tarmac. It's a long lap, lots of corners to get right, so I think they can start to express themselves a bit more," Hill told Sky Sports News at his annual festival of karting, which raises funds for the halow project.

"At Silverstone you are in a corner for a very long time, so the loads of the drivers are extreme. It's one of the toughest circuits on the car, tyres and drivers."

"It requires commitment in a way a lot of circuits don't. The drivers love it and it's a big event as well. Everyone in F1 comes to Silverstone."

An event made by the fans

The British Grand Prix is one of the most popular events of the year

Silverstone is one of the few tracks where the noise from the crowd can be heard on TV over the cars. Up to 400,000 spectators are expected at the British Grand Prix, with 140,000 people attending on Sunday.

In 1987, Nigel Mansell chased down and overtook Williams team-mate Nelson Piquet with a spectacular "dummy" move on the Hangar Straight. Mansell claimed the crowd gave him half a second per lap and he always went well at Silverstone.

Hill added: "People have been going to Silverstone for years and years. The more the merrier. The whole thing is a week of anticipation and attention. It's quite exhausting if you are a British driver and you have all that expectation.

Damon Hill celebrates winning the 1994 British Grand Prix, with Princess Diana part of the podium ceremony

"Lewis has delivered so many times here, can he deliver again? For George (Russell) and Lando (Norris) as well, it's the big one."

Hill won't be part of the Sky Sports F1 team this week at Silverstone as he is attempting to raise further funds to support young people with learning disabilities and autism in transitioning into adult life.

The 1996 F1 world champion is switching to two wheels to participate in L'Etape du Tour de France, which gives amateur cyclists the opportunity to take on one of the toughest stages in the sport's most famous competition. You can support Hill's fundraising effort here.

