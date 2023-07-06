F1: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem says changes won't be made to stop 'good kid' Red Bull's dominance
Last Updated: 06/07/23 9:09am
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem says Red Bull will not be punished for their current dominance in Formula 1.
Red Bull have won all nine races this season going into this weekend's British Grand Prix - live on Sky Showcase and Sky Sports F1 - with Max Verstappen 81 points clear of team-mate Sergio Perez.
The Dutchman has won the last five events and victory for Red Bull at Silverstone will see them equal the record of 11 for the most consecutive wins by a team, which was set by McLaren in 1988.
Asked if the FIA needs to address Red Bull's dominance, Ben Sulayem said: "If we go about what's good and bad we'll open the door. I mean, was it good for Mercedes? Fair enough?
"It is (Verstappen's) time, it's Red Bull's time. What do we do ... punish the good kid? No, let's go and make the other teams good. Nobody's stopping the other teams from being better. We cannot punish people for being better, for trying harder. That is unfair."
Ben Sulayem defends super licence system for new F1 drivers
As F1 approaches the middle of its 2023 campaign, the driver market will become a major talking point.
Last year, IndyCar driver Colton Herta was denied a seat on the grid, after talks to join AlphaTauri, as he did not have enough super licence points.
In order to race in F1, a driver must have at least 40 super licence points, which can be gained through racing in other motorsport series such as Formula 2, Formula 3, IndyCar, touring cars and other championships.
The most points are handed out in Formula 2, with IndyCar next in the ladder, which some feel is not right after Herta was unable to secure a place in F1.
"We look at it from the safety side, and we look at the credibility and we look at the rules. If we see the rules are no good, we cannot break them. We grow and we improve them," explained Ben Sulayem.
"We evolve with the demand and the changes of the world. If we see that we need to have change the points, then we will look into something. But we cannot just change it and make a special exemption because if something happens to anyone, it is always the FIA is responsible.
"I am here to protect and serve, and if our system needs to be improved, and we think it is the right thing, then we improve it."
