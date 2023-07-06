F1: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem says changes won't be made to stop 'good kid' Red Bull's dominance

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Karun Chandhok was full of praise for Red Bull's Max Verstappen after he picked up his seventh win in nine races this season at the Austrian Grand Prix. You can listen to the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast now. Sky F1's Karun Chandhok was full of praise for Red Bull's Max Verstappen after he picked up his seventh win in nine races this season at the Austrian Grand Prix. You can listen to the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast now.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem says Red Bull will not be punished for their current dominance in Formula 1.

Red Bull have won all nine races this season going into this weekend's British Grand Prix - live on Sky Showcase and Sky Sports F1 - with Max Verstappen 81 points clear of team-mate Sergio Perez.

The Dutchman has won the last five events and victory for Red Bull at Silverstone will see them equal the record of 11 for the most consecutive wins by a team, which was set by McLaren in 1988.

Asked if the FIA needs to address Red Bull's dominance, Ben Sulayem said: "If we go about what's good and bad we'll open the door. I mean, was it good for Mercedes? Fair enough?

"It is (Verstappen's) time, it's Red Bull's time. What do we do ... punish the good kid? No, let's go and make the other teams good. Nobody's stopping the other teams from being better. We cannot punish people for being better, for trying harder. That is unfair."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen was heard arguing on the team radio for a final pit stop to take the fastest lap at the Austrian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen was heard arguing on the team radio for a final pit stop to take the fastest lap at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Ben Sulayem defends super licence system for new F1 drivers

As F1 approaches the middle of its 2023 campaign, the driver market will become a major talking point.

Last year, IndyCar driver Colton Herta was denied a seat on the grid, after talks to join AlphaTauri, as he did not have enough super licence points.

In order to race in F1, a driver must have at least 40 super licence points, which can be gained through racing in other motorsport series such as Formula 2, Formula 3, IndyCar, touring cars and other championships.

Colton Herta was close to joining AlphaTauri last year but was not given an exemption to join F1 as he did not have enough super licence points

The most points are handed out in Formula 2, with IndyCar next in the ladder, which some feel is not right after Herta was unable to secure a place in F1.

"We look at it from the safety side, and we look at the credibility and we look at the rules. If we see the rules are no good, we cannot break them. We grow and we improve them," explained Ben Sulayem.

"We evolve with the demand and the changes of the world. If we see that we need to have change the points, then we will look into something. But we cannot just change it and make a special exemption because if something happens to anyone, it is always the FIA is responsible.

"I am here to protect and serve, and if our system needs to be improved, and we think it is the right thing, then we improve it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Craig Slater explains why Formula One bosses paid a visit to Downing Street this week. Sky Sports News' Craig Slater explains why Formula One bosses paid a visit to Downing Street this week.

Sky Sports F1's live British GP schedule

Thursday July 6

6pm: The F1 Show

Friday July 7

8:40am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: British GP Practice One (session starts 12:30pm)

2.05pm: F3 Qualifying

3pm: F2 Qualifying

3:40pm: British GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)

Saturday July 8

9:15am: F3 Sprint

11:15am: British GP Practice Three (session starts 11:30am)

1:10pm: F2 Sprint

2:15pm: British GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: BRITISH GP QUALIFYING

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 9

8:10am: F3 Feature Race

9:50am: F2 Feature Race

11:50am: Porsche Supercup

1:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - British GP build-up

3pm: The BRITISH GRAND PRIX

5pm: Chequered Flag: British GP reaction

6pm: Ted's Notebook

Next on the F1 calendar is the big one, Silverstone. Don't miss the British GP live on Sky Sports from July 7-9.