Brad Pitt: Car revealed for F1-inspired movie 'Apex' at Silverstone ahead of British Grand Prix

Brad Pitt's Apex car on track at Silverstone (Credit: Apple Studios & Formula 1)

The first images of the car Brad Pitt will drive in an upcoming Formula 1-inspired movie have been revealed as filming for the project began at Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Shooting for the much anticipated project, 'Apex', on which seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is working as a producer, is beginning at Silverstone before continuing throughout the remainder of the 2023 F1 season and potentially beyond.

The fictional Apex team, for whom Pitt will drive in the movie, have been given a garage in the Silverstone pit lane, between Mercedes and Ferrari, to support filming throughout the weekend.

Photos of the garage emerged on Wednesday, before the first images of the Apex car on the track were released on Thursday morning.

Pitt, whose character name Sonny Hayes was revealed by the labelling outside his garage, was not driving the car in the images released but is expected to later in the weekend.

Brad Pitt arriving at Silverstone on Thursday morning

Discussing the project in May, Hamilton said he was attempting to ensure it would be "diverse" and make the sport look "how it's supposed to" in the future.

The project is being directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the duo who worked on 2022 Hollywood hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Hamilton said: "I'm more enjoying the part in the background, making sure that I'm really talking to Joe about who we're hiring, making sure that it's diverse, making sure that the sport looks how it's supposed to look in the future, in terms of being more accessible."

The Mercedes driver also revealed he is playing an active role in the casting for the movie, which features British actor Damson Idris and Irish actor Kerry Condon.

"Recruitment is going great, and I get to see all of those videos come through of people auditioning for the roles," Hamilton said.

"And I get to be part of the decision making of who we choose, who we like and who is most suited or not."

