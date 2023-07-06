Brad Pitt: Car revealed for F1-inspired movie at Silverstone ahead of British Grand Prix
Filming for F1-inspired movie starring Brad Pitt and produced by Lewis Hamilton, has begun at Silverstone; watch every session from the British GP live on Sky Sports F1 and for free on Sky Showcase this weekend
Last Updated: 07/07/23 9:01am
Lewis Hamilton has admitted to having "nerves" about the Formula 1-inspired movie he is helping to produce doing the sport "proud" as filming for the project began at Silverstone.
The first images of the car Brad Pitt, who will play the main character, will drive in were revealed on Thursday as filming for the project began ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix.
Shooting for the much anticipated project on which seven-time world champion Hamilton is helping create, is beginning at Silverstone before continuing throughout the remainder of the 2023 F1 season and potentially beyond.
"It's massively exciting to see it all coming together and to know that we're finally starting to film this weekend," Hamilton said.
"There are nerves, naturally, because it's something we've been working on for so long, and we want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about.
"That's our goal and I hope we can do you proud."
As part of the filming at Silverstone, the fictional team, for whom Pitt will drive in the movie, have been given a garage in the Silverstone pit lane between the garages belonging to Ferrari and Hamilton's Mercedes team.
Photos of the garage emerged on Wednesday, before the first images of the car on the track were released on Thursday morning.
Pitt, whose character name Sonny Hayes was revealed by the labelling outside the garage, was not driving the car in the images released but is expected to later in the weekend.
Movie can take F1 to 'new heights'
Hamilton praised Formula 1 bosses for providing the level of access they have to the project, which is being directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the duo who worked on 2022 Hollywood hit Top Gun: Maverick.
"I've been incredibly grateful to them [Formula 1]," Hamilton said.
"I don't know if this would have been possible 10-plus years ago when the old management was in place. They wouldn't have perhaps seen this as an important step in terms of the sport's growth."
Hamilton has major hopes for the movie, suggesting that it can make a bigger impact than Netflix's Drive to Survive, the documentary that has helped to enhance Formula 1's popularity in recent years.
"We've already seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show, and I think this will take it to new heights beyond that," Hamilton said.
"There's so many people around the world that are so excited about this sport and wanting to learn more, and the fact that we'll have all the original characters that are actually on the grid, and Brad, is pretty cool."
