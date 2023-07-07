Lewis Hamilton: Toto Wolff says there is 'no doubt' British driver can continue in F1 for four more years
Lewis Hamilton remains in talks with Mercedes over extending his contract beyond the end of the 2023 season; watch every session from the British GP live on Sky Sports F1 and for free on Sky Showcase this weekend
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says he has "no doubt" that Lewis Hamilton can continue to drive for the team in Formula 1 for at least another four years.
Hamilton has been in negotiations with Mercedes over extending his current deal, which expires at the end of the season, and the seven-time world champion told Sky Sports F1 on Thursday at the British Grand Prix that he believes he has at least "got another five years" in the sport.
Both Hamilton and Wolff have repeatedly expressed confidence that a deal will be signed, but the lack of confirmation has led to speculation as to whether the 38-year-old could either leave the team or retire at the end of the current campaign.
Hamilton is the second oldest driver on the 2023 grid, with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, who turns 42 later in July, the most senior competitor.
Wolff told Sky Sports F1: "You can see it with Alonso, if that was the case, I think Lewis has another four years.
"So that's not so far away from what he has said, and I have no doubt to say that he can do that, and obviously with Mercedes.
"In this day and age, high-performance athletes have found ways of extending their careers by living a disciplined life and doing all the right things."
Hamilton and Wolff have both said the financial terms and length of his extension have been agreed, and that it is only other details that need to be finalised.
Asked on Thursday whether Mercedes' inconsistent recent form had led him to reconsider signing the new deal, Hamilton replied: "That's not what I'm thinking.
"Before the end of the season we'll be already well into the contract. I still have 100 per cent faith in this team."
Wolff explains Austrian GP radio exchange
Wolff also addressed comments he made to Hamilton over team radio at last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, at which Mercedes endured a disappointing weekend.
With Hamilton frustrated at both the performance of his W14 and the track limits fiasco that played out in Spielberg, the Brit was directing repeated messages at the Mercedes pit wall.
Wolff, who doesn't often involved himself in communications with drivers during races, interjected to tell Hamilton: "Lewis, the car is bad, we know. Please drive it."
Hamilton has since played down the exchange, insisting "the best thing" about his relationship with Wolff is that "we are direct with each other", and the Austrian echoed that sentiment.
"A lot has been said about that comment," Wolff said. "I tried to communicate with Lewis on something only he would understand, so between the team and him, we knew what it was.
"I rarely come on the radio, so it wasn't about telling about seven-time world champion to not get too distracted, it was something else."
