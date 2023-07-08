British GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris to pole as McLaren show surprise Silverstone pace
Max Verstappen takes a fifth consecutive pole position for the first time in his career; Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finish second and third for McLaren; watch the British Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase at 3pm on Sunday, with build-up from 1:30pm
Last Updated: 08/07/23 4:33pm
Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Red Bull at the British Grand Prix as McLaren produced a stunning qualifying performance to take second and third through Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
A thrilling session that played out on a drying track at Silverstone delivered a fitting finale as Britain's Norris momentarily took provisional pole before Verstappen responded to prevent a major shock.
Verstappen, who leads the world championship by 81 points, claimed a fifth successive pole for the first time in his career, and will attempt to add a sixth successive race victory on Sunday.
- 'Winning British GP best thing ever' | Lewis Hamilton recounts Silverstone success
- When to watch the British GP on Sky Sports
- Get Sky Sports | Listen to the Sky Sports F1 Podcast
Norris' rookie team-mate Piastri achieved the best qualifying performance of his career to take third, with Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finishing behind him.
George Russell followed in sixth, a place ahead of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who recovered from a spin in the opening stages of the session.
Alex Albon backed up strong displays throughout the weekend in practice to take eighth, with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and the Alpine of Pierre Gasly rounding out the top 10.
Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate - and nearest title challenger - Sergio Perez failed to make it through to final part of qualifying for a fifth successive race as he made a Q1 exit.
British GP Qualifying result
1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2) Lando Norris, McLaren
3) Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
6) George Russell, Mercedes
7) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8) Alex Albon, Williams
9) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10) Pierre Gasly, Alpine
More to follow...