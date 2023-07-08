F1 News

British GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris to pole as McLaren show surprise Silverstone pace

Max Verstappen takes a fifth consecutive pole position for the first time in his career; Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finish second and third for McLaren; watch the British Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase at 3pm on Sunday, with build-up from 1:30pm

Last Updated: 08/07/23 4:33pm

Red Bull's Max Verstappen just beat Lando Norris to secure his fifth straight pole position, while McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri will start third

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Red Bull at the British Grand Prix as McLaren produced a stunning qualifying performance to take second and third through Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

A thrilling session that played out on a drying track at Silverstone delivered a fitting finale as Britain's Norris momentarily took provisional pole before Verstappen responded to prevent a major shock.

Verstappen, who leads the world championship by 81 points, claimed a fifth successive pole for the first time in his career, and will attempt to add a sixth successive race victory on Sunday.

Norris' rookie team-mate Piastri achieved the best qualifying performance of his career to take third, with Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finishing behind him.

There was a lucky escape for Lewis Hamilton as he managed to stay out of the barriers after spinning off in qualifying at Silverstone

George Russell followed in sixth, a place ahead of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who recovered from a spin in the opening stages of the session.

Alex Albon backed up strong displays throughout the weekend in practice to take eighth, with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and the Alpine of Pierre Gasly rounding out the top 10.

Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate - and nearest title challenger - Sergio Perez failed to make it through to final part of qualifying for a fifth successive race as he made a Q1 exit.

British GP Qualifying result

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2) Lando Norris, McLaren
3) Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
6) George Russell, Mercedes
7) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8) Alex Albon, Williams
9) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10) Pierre Gasly, Alpine

