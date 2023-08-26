Dutch GP: Max Verstappen tops chaotic wet final practice from George Russell after three red flags

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kevin Magnussen brings out the red flag after taking a spin into the barriers during P3 of the Dutch GP - much to the anger of Guenther Steiner Kevin Magnussen brings out the red flag after taking a spin into the barriers during P3 of the Dutch GP - much to the anger of Guenther Steiner

Max Verstappen topped a chaotic final practice at the Dutch Grand Prix as wet conditions in Zandvoort led to three red flag interruptions.

World championship leader Verstappen underlined his status as the favourite for Qualifying later on Saturday at his home Grand Prix by outpacing Mercedes' George Russell and his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Verstappen, who holds a 125-point lead at the top of the drivers' standings and is seeking a record-equalling ninth successive race win, once more showcased his and the RB19's ability to lead the 2023 Formula 1 field in all conditions.

However, the difficulty of the challenge drivers were facing was highlighted by the Dutchman himself almost going into the wall early in the session and later running across the gravel.

Others were less fortunate, with Kevin Magnussen crashing his Haas out of the session within 10 minutes, leaving the team short on their upgraded front wing after team-mate Nico Hulkenberg crashed on Friday.

Zhou Guanyu brought out a second red flag of the session when the Chinese driver beached his Alfa Romeo in the gravel, before Liam Lawson, deputising for the injured Daniel Ricciardo following the Australian's crash on Friday, caused a third and final stoppage as he spun and crashed.

Fernando Alonso was fourth for Aston Martin, ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, while McLaren's Oscar PIastri and Lando Norris were seventh and 10th respectively, having shown impressive pace earlier in the session.

Having struggled on Friday, Ferrari once more appeared to be significantly off the pace as Charles Leclerc took ninth after twice narrowly avoiding collisions with the barrier at the first corner. His team-mate Carlos Sainz fared little better, finishing 12th.

More rain is set to fall throughout the afternoon in the Dutch coastal town, but the forecast suggests the rain will ease around the time that Qualifying begins.

It would at least appear likely that the session will begin on a drying circuit, which could leave the entire field vulnerable to an early exit on what would likely be a rapidly improving track.

Given the mixture of conditions the three practice sessions have taken place in, and mystery over how the track will be later on Saturday, little can be assumed other than Verstappen being the driver to beat.

Russell, who was on a poor run of form before the sport's summer break, suddenly came to life on the improving track at the end of the session to offer a reminder of his talent.

His team-mate Hamilton has been impressive throughout the weekend, while Norris must be considered the other clear threat to Verstappen having topped second practice in dry conditions on Friday.

Dutch GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.631 2) George Russell Mercedes +0.379 3) Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.000 4) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.003 5) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.092 6) Alex Albon Williams +1.119 7) Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.261 8) Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.334 9) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.462 10) Lando Norris McLaren +1.527 11) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.579 12) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +1.807 13) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.913 14) Logan Sargeant Williams +1.939 15) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +2.009 16) Esteban Ocon Alpine +2.175 17) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.427 18) Liam Lawson AlphaTauri +4.712 19) Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +6.851 20) Kevin Magnussen Haas No time

Sky Sports F1's live Dutch GP schedule

SATURDAY AUGUST 26

1.15pm: Dutch GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: Dutch GP Qualifying

SUNDAY AUGUST 27

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Dutch GP build-up

2pm: THE DUTCH GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Dutch GP reaction

5.30pm: Dutch GP highlights

