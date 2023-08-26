Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying: Max Verstappen takes pole at home race after overcoming Lando Norris

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen takes pole ahead of Lando Norris, George Russell and an impressive fourth place from Alex Albon at the Dutch GP Max Verstappen takes pole ahead of Lando Norris, George Russell and an impressive fourth place from Alex Albon at the Dutch GP

Max Verstappen boosted his chances of claiming a record-equalling ninth successive Formula 1 victory by beating Lando Norris to pole in a dramatic Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying session.

Verstappen came out on top in a one-lap shootout at the end of a Q3 that was delayed by two red flags, delivering a 1:10.567 to best McLaren's Norris' by just over half a second, with Mercedes' George Russell two tenths further back in third.

The session began on a wet track but the rain relented and the drying surface provided plenty of drama, including a surprise Q2 exit for Lewis Hamilton and multiple crashes.

In addition to extending his own historic run, on Sunday Verstappen will be looking to maintain Red Bull's streak of having won all 12 races of the 2023 season.

Alex Albon continued his excellent form to take fourth, representing his best qualifying effort for Williams.

Fernando Alonso was fifth for Aston Martin ahead of the Ferrari of fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz, while Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez took seventh ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was ninth after crashing out. Logan Sargeant suffered the same fate, somewhat ruining his achievement of reaching Q3 for the first time in his rookie campaign with Williams.

The only threat to Verstappen's hopes of equalling the record Sebastian Vettel set while driving for Red Bull in 2013 would appear to be the weather in his home nation.

More rain is forecast for Sunday, and while Verstappen has repeatedly shown this season that he is capable of handling all conditions, the potential for changeable conditions will at least offer the rest of the field hope.

Regardless, Verstappen's 125-point lead in the drivers' standings over his nearest challenger, Perez, will ensure he is able to maintain his growingly mature and relaxed approach to dominating the sport.

Dutch GP Qualifying result

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Lando Norris, McLaren

3) George Russell, Mercedes

4) Alex Albon, Williams

5) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

6) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

7) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

8) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

9) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

10) Logan Sargeant, Williams

