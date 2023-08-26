Alex Albon: Williams driver praised by rivals after claiming fourth in Dutch GP Qualifying

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alex Albon believes the 'right kind of wind' helped him claim an impressive fourth place in qualifying of the Dutch GP Alex Albon believes the 'right kind of wind' helped him claim an impressive fourth place in qualifying of the Dutch GP

Alex Albon earned high praise from his rivals after equalling his career-best qualifying performance to claim fourth on the grid for Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix.

While Max Verstappen lived up to his billing as the star of the show by taking pole in Zandvoort, Saturday's most eye-catching performance undoubtedly came from his former Red Bull team-mate.

Having delivered performances across the opening 12 races of the season that have seen him linked with a return to some of the sport's top teams, Albon picked up where he left off in the first race after the summer break.

After impressing in practice, the British-born Thai driver topped Q1, before producing a sensational lap to match the multiple fourth places he claimed during his 18-month stint at Red Bull.

He was only denied a top-three start by two peers who have to this point overshadowed his achievements, McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes' George Russell.

Russell and Albon congratulated each other after their impressive qualifying performances in Zandvoort

Albon's long-term prospects as an F1 driver appeared uncertain when he was let go by Red Bull, but the way he has rebuilt his career at Williams after a year out hasn't gone unnoticed by his fellow drivers.

"I'm really pleased to see him up there and it shows when you get your confidence how that can really transform the performance," said Russell, who spent three seasons with Williams before earning his Mercedes seat.

The British driver also praised the impact of Williams team principal James Vowles, who left his role as Mercedes motorsport strategy director to take up the position.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"Williams are making a huge amount of progress at the moment," Russell said. "I think James Vowles is having a really positive impact there.

"I think he's definitely the best man for the job for what Williams need at the moment for their sort of resurgence.

"So it's great to see more than just the top teams fighting and that's what we want in Formula 1. We want everybody to have a chance if they do a good job."

Verstappen 'impressed' by Williams

Albon's season driving alongside Verstappen left question marks over his pedigree, but the similar struggles endured by other talented drivers alongside the Dutchman put that in perspective.

While Verstappen's generational talent is undeniable, there is a suspicion that the way Red Bull develop their cars to suit the two-time world champion's driving style has also hindered his team-mates.

Despite the brutal nature of his Red Bull departure, Albon has maintained strong relationships with his former colleagues and has been talked about as a potential candidate to replace Sergio Perez when the Mexican's contract expires at the end of 2024.

"I didn't know what to expect with other teams coming in," Verstappen said. "But they (Williams) have been quick all weekend in the wet and dry.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen takes pole ahead of Lando Norris, George Russell and an impressive fourth place from Alex Albon at the Dutch GP Max Verstappen takes pole ahead of Lando Norris, George Russell and an impressive fourth place from Alex Albon at the Dutch GP

"That's impressive to see and it's great for the sport as well to have more teams up there.

"I'm very happy for Alex himself. He's a great guy, he was my team-mate before and we always had a good time, so I'm very happy for him to be up there and have a very competitive car."

Norris is best placed, in terms of recency, to understand the struggle of being a talented driver at the back of the grid.

While McLaren's remarkable mid-season turnaround has catapulted him to regular front-row berths, Norris has also clearly been paying attention to Williams' gradual improvement.

"I wouldn't say it's a big surprise because they have been very competitive at certain places," he said

"But every now and then, like Silverstone he (Albon) was P1 in Practice and now they just managed to keep it more through qualifying and into Q3 especially.

"So happy for him and the whole team. Logan (Sargeant) was there all the way pretty much until Q3, so they look strong. They made some big progress this season, so it's good to have them in the battle."

Albon reveals 'strange' secret to Zandvoort success

Perhaps most surprised by their success on Saturday were Albon and Williams themselves, with the 27-year-old revealing what he thinks might be behind the outstanding qualifying display.

"All conditions - slicks, wets, yesterday in the dry - we have been quite surprised, actually. We are not normally known for our high downforce performance but it's been working well this weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The team debate which driver on the grid has made the biggest improvements this year. You can listen to the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast now The team debate which driver on the grid has made the biggest improvements this year. You can listen to the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast now

"I have been surprised, but the wind this weekend is perfect for our car.

"It sounds very strange, but in the corners where we are normally quite weak there's a head wind, and in the corners where we're normally quite strong there's a tail wind.

"It sounds strange to say, but the wind has been very good for us. The car has been working really well. It's been a lot of fun to drive around here so far."

With more unpredictable weather forecast for Sunday, Albon will undoubtedly be hoping that the breeze - and his momentum - continues to blow in the same direction.

Sky Sports F1's live Dutch GP schedule

SUNDAY AUGUST 27

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Dutch GP build-up

2pm: THE DUTCH GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Dutch GP reaction

5.30pm: Dutch GP highlights

Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime