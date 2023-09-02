Italian GP: Carlos Sainz leads Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Monza final practice ahead of qualifying

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carlos Sainz is given a black and white flag for impeding Oscar Piastri and causing a minor collision in final practice ahead of the Italian Grand Prix Carlos Sainz is given a black and white flag for impeding Oscar Piastri and causing a minor collision in final practice ahead of the Italian Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz underlined Ferrari's status as pole-position contenders at the Italian Grand Prix by topping final practice at Monza.

Sainz was 0.086s ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen and over half a second clear of Lewis Hamilton, suggesting it will be a Ferrari versus Red Bull fight in qualifying later on Saturday at 3pm - live on Sky Sports F1.

Charles Leclerc, who has been second-best to Ferrari team-mate Sainz all weekend, was fourth but set his best lap time on a second flying lap, after initially going wide at the second Lesmo (Turn 7) in the qualifying simulations.

Most of the top drivers took to the track on used softs in the first part of practice, which saw Verstappen leading a Red Bull one-two.

But, the key runs came in the final 20 minutes and Sainz set the fastest time of the event so far with a 1:20.912. However, the Spaniard was given a black-and-white flag for impeding Oscar Piastri at Turn 2 during the session.

Max Verstappen is looking for a record-breaking 10th consecutive F1 win this Sunday

Sergio Perez missed the qualifying simulations due to an oil leak, which could prove costly according to Sky Sports F1's Nico Rosberg.

"That's going to be a big setback for Sergio because it's so crucial this practice for qualifying now at the end of FP3 and his fastest lap is now 1.2 seconds off where it could be with that car, so it's going to be so difficult for him to find the rhythm for qualifying," said Rosberg.

"Especially, as we only go on softs at the end of qualifying [due to the Alternative Tyre Allocation rules], so it's going to be quite a challenge for him."

Hamilton appeared to be much happier with his car after Mercedes made changes to his machine overnight to find a better setup, but is still a long way off Ferrari and Red Bull.

George Russell was sixth, behind Fernando Alonso, while the Haas pair of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg were in the top eight.

Liam Lawson outpaced Yuki Tsunoda in the AlphaTauri team-mate battle, with Lando Norris only 17th for McLaren as he failed to put together a clean lap on the softs.

Italian GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:20.912 2) Max Verstappen McLaren +0.086 3) Lewis Hamilton Red Bull +0.541 4) Charles Leclerc McLaren +0.574 5) Fernando Alonso Red Bull +0.799 6) George Russell Ferrari +0.818 7) Kevin Magnussen Williams +0.972 8) Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin +1.073 9) Alex Albon Mercedes +1.142 10) Sergio Perez Haas +1.280 11) Lance Stroll Haas +1.333 12) Liam Lawson Alfa Romeo +1.384 13) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.385 14) Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.390 15) Logan Sargeant Williams +1.468 16) Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.599 17) Lando Norris McLaren +1.603 18) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.827 19) Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.830 20) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.940

