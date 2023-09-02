Italian GP: Carlos Sainz leads Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Monza final practice ahead of qualifying
Ferrari are in the hunt for pole position at their home event as Carlos Sainz topped final practice at the Italian GP from Max Verstappen; watch qualifying from 3pm, with build-up from 2:10pm and lights out on Sunday at 2pm - live on Sky Sports F1
By Nigel Chiu at Monza
Last Updated: 02/09/23 2:19pm
Carlos Sainz underlined Ferrari's status as pole-position contenders at the Italian Grand Prix by topping final practice at Monza.
Sainz was 0.086s ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen and over half a second clear of Lewis Hamilton, suggesting it will be a Ferrari versus Red Bull fight in qualifying later on Saturday at 3pm - live on Sky Sports F1.
Charles Leclerc, who has been second-best to Ferrari team-mate Sainz all weekend, was fourth but set his best lap time on a second flying lap, after initially going wide at the second Lesmo (Turn 7) in the qualifying simulations.
- Lewis Hamilton: Max Verstappen success 'blown up' more than mine
- Sky F1's full live schedule at the Italian GP
- Stream the Italian GP and more with NOW
Most of the top drivers took to the track on used softs in the first part of practice, which saw Verstappen leading a Red Bull one-two.
But, the key runs came in the final 20 minutes and Sainz set the fastest time of the event so far with a 1:20.912. However, the Spaniard was given a black-and-white flag for impeding Oscar Piastri at Turn 2 during the session.
Sergio Perez missed the qualifying simulations due to an oil leak, which could prove costly according to Sky Sports F1's Nico Rosberg.
"That's going to be a big setback for Sergio because it's so crucial this practice for qualifying now at the end of FP3 and his fastest lap is now 1.2 seconds off where it could be with that car, so it's going to be so difficult for him to find the rhythm for qualifying," said Rosberg.
"Especially, as we only go on softs at the end of qualifying [due to the Alternative Tyre Allocation rules], so it's going to be quite a challenge for him."
Hamilton appeared to be much happier with his car after Mercedes made changes to his machine overnight to find a better setup, but is still a long way off Ferrari and Red Bull.
George Russell was sixth, behind Fernando Alonso, while the Haas pair of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg were in the top eight.
Liam Lawson outpaced Yuki Tsunoda in the AlphaTauri team-mate battle, with Lando Norris only 17th for McLaren as he failed to put together a clean lap on the softs.
Italian GP Practice Three Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:20.912
|2) Max Verstappen
|McLaren
|+0.086
|3) Lewis Hamilton
|Red Bull
|+0.541
|4) Charles Leclerc
|McLaren
|+0.574
|5) Fernando Alonso
|Red Bull
|+0.799
|6) George Russell
|Ferrari
|+0.818
|7) Kevin Magnussen
|Williams
|+0.972
|8) Nico Hulkenberg
|Aston Martin
|+1.073
|9) Alex Albon
|Mercedes
|+1.142
|10) Sergio Perez
|Haas
|+1.280
|11) Lance Stroll
|Haas
|+1.333
|12) Liam Lawson
|Alfa Romeo
|+1.384
|13) Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+1.385
|14) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.390
|15) Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+1.468
|16) Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+1.599
|17) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.603
|18) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1.827
|19) Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+1.830
|20) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.940
Sky Sports F1's live Italian GP schedule
Saturday 2 September
1.10pm: F2 Sprint Race
2.10pm: Italian GP Qualifying build-up
3pm: Italian GP Qualifying
4.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday 3 September
7.10am: F3 Feature Race
8.15am: F2 Feature Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Italian GP build-up
2pm: THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
Stream every F1 race on Sky Sports with NOW. Cancel anytime