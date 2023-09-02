Italian Grand Prix Qualifying: Carlos Sainz snatches pole position from Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz took his first pole position of the year from Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc after a thrilling qualifying at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix; watch the race on Sunday live from 2pm, with build-up beginning at 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1
By By Nigel Chiu at Monza
Last Updated: 02/09/23 4:13pm
Carlos Sainz pipped Max Verstappen to pole position in a dramatic qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix.
The Spaniard was fastest after the first Q3 runs, but Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Verstappen went quicker, only for Sainz to steal it right at the end by 0.013s. Leclerc, who has been slightly behind Sainz all weekend at Monza, was just another 0.054s behind.
Both Ferrari drivers were under investigation for failing to follow the race director's rules regarding the maximum lap time limit, but the incident was not investigated further.
- Lewis Hamilton: Max Verstappen success 'blown up' more than mine
- Italian GP on Sky F1: When to watch the race live
- Stream F1 and more with NOW
Mercedes struggled throughout qualifying due to the characteristics of Monza, which favours strong straight-line speed and traction, but George Russell took fourth, ahead of Sergio Perez and Alex Albon.
Italian GP Qualifying result
1) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4) George Russell, Mercedes
5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull
6) Alex Albon, Williams
7) Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
9) Lando Norris, McLaren
10) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
More to follow...
Sky Sports F1's live Italian GP schedule
Sunday 3 September
7.10am: F3 Feature Race
8.15am: F2 Feature Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Italian GP build-up
2pm: THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW. Cancel anytime