Italian Grand Prix Qualifying: Carlos Sainz snatches pole position from Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz pipped Max Verstappen to pole position in a dramatic qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard was fastest after the first Q3 runs, but Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Verstappen went quicker, only for Sainz to steal it right at the end by 0.013s. Leclerc, who has been slightly behind Sainz all weekend at Monza, was just another 0.054s behind.

Both Ferrari drivers were under investigation for failing to follow the race director's rules regarding the maximum lap time limit, but the incident was not investigated further.

Mercedes struggled throughout qualifying due to the characteristics of Monza, which favours strong straight-line speed and traction, but George Russell took fourth, ahead of Sergio Perez and Alex Albon.

Italian GP Qualifying result

1) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4) George Russell, Mercedes

5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

6) Alex Albon, Williams

7) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

8) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

9) Lando Norris, McLaren

10) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

