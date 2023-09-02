Max Verstappen suggests Lewis Hamilton is 'jealous' of his success following comments from rival

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton says Max Verstappen has not had the challenge of racing against strong teammates during his and Red Bull's period of dominance in the sport. Lewis Hamilton says Max Verstappen has not had the challenge of racing against strong teammates during his and Red Bull's period of dominance in the sport.

Max Verstappen has responded to Lewis Hamilton questioning the pedigree of his team-mates by suggesting his rival is "a little jealous" of his success.

Ahead of Verstappen attempting to seal a record 10th successive victory in Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, Hamilton told Sky Italy on Thursday that he was "no more impressed" by the Dutchman than the sport's former world champions and that the Red Bull driver's success was "blown up much more" than his own.

Verstappen has dominated the 2023 season to the point that with nine races remaining it is a matter of when, not if, the 25-year-old will claim his third successive title.

"Maybe he's a little jealous of my current success," Verstappen said to the Dutch media, including Racing News 365, after qualifying second in Monza on Saturday.

"This kind of statement... he possibly thinks he's winning something with that, but it makes no difference to me.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen believes that his Red Bull will have good race pace ahead of the Italian GP despite being narrowly beaten to pole by Carlos Sainz. Max Verstappen believes that his Red Bull will have good race pace ahead of the Italian GP despite being narrowly beaten to pole by Carlos Sainz.

"I think Mercedes have a very hard time dealing with losing, after all these years of winning so much."

Hamilton was controversially denied a record eight world title when Verstappen secured his maiden triumph in 2021, but Mercedes still claimed the constructors' crown at the end of one of the fiercest battles the sport has seen.

However, following the introduction of new design regulations in 2022, Red Bull have been dominant and are on course for a second successive constructors' title after ending Mercedes' eight-year streak.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carlos Sainz takes a sensational pole for the Italian Grand Prix as he beats Max Verstappen by the smallest of margins. Carlos Sainz takes a sensational pole for the Italian Grand Prix as he beats Max Verstappen by the smallest of margins.

Verstappen added: "At some point, you have to be realistic and then you have to be able to appreciate what other teams are doing.

"We did the same when they were dominant and we also said, 'We have to work harder because we are not good enough'.

"You can keep shouting and screaming that what we do is not that special... you just have to deal with yourself."

What did Hamilton say?

In a surprisingly candid series of comments, Hamilton appeared to suggest he was more impressed by Red Bull's overall performance than Verstappen's individual efforts.

"We've seen it through history," Hamilton said.

"I'm no more impressed than when Michael [Schumacher] was leading, when Sebastian [Vettel] was leading, when Kimi [Raikkonen] was driving, when Fernando [Alonso] was winning - same.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton says he has not had the 'greatest' weekend after qualifying in P8 for the Italian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton says he has not had the 'greatest' weekend after qualifying in P8 for the Italian Grand Prix.

"I mean I think the team as a whole is one of the strongest - they're firing on all cylinders right now.

"The car is incredible, the driver's doing an amazing job - very consistent, the pit crew are doing a great job, the mechanics are doing a good job, strategy's doing a good job - it's on point, you can't fault them."

Hamilton then also expressed frustration at attention being given to the margins by which Verstappen has been outperforming his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

"It's actually interesting because I was running this morning and I was thinking about this," Hamilton said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen wins the Dutch GP matching Sebastian Vettel's nine wins in a row. Max Verstappen wins the Dutch GP matching Sebastian Vettel's nine wins in a row.

"The narrative, that goes through the media… you know when I qualified half a second, six tenths ahead of Valtteri, they didn't say the same thing as they say today when Max qualifies six tenths ahead of Perez - it's blown up much more.

"And in my personal opinion, Valtteri, and actually all my team-mates, have been stronger than the team-mates that Max has had.

"Jenson [Button], Fernando [Alonso], George [Russell], Valtteri… Nico [Rosberg] - I've had so many.

"These guys have all been very consistent, and Max has not raced against anyone like that."

Sky Sports F1's live Italian GP schedule

Sunday September 3

7.10am: F3 Feature Race

8.15am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Italian GP build-up

2pm: THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

All sessions from the Italian GP will be live on Sky Sports F1 throughout the weekend. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime