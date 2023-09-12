Singapore Grand Prix: How Red Bull can win the 2023 F1 constructors' championship this weekend

Red Bull have the opportunity to secure the 2023 Formula 1 constructors' championship this weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Milton Keynes-based team have been utterly dominant this year, winning every race in one of the most impressive seasons in the history of the sport.

Ahead of Singapore, Red Bull are on 583 points, 310 ahead of second-place Mercedes, with Ferrari another 45 behind.

After this Sunday, there are seven Grands Prix, plus three Sprint Races, so 353 points will be up for grabs. If Red Bull lead the constructors' championship by 353 points, or more, following the Singapore Grand Prix, they will be champions.

How can Red Bull win the constructors' championship?

The maths are relatively simple because Red Bull must finish one-two to have any chance of securing the constructors' title.

That result would give Red Bull 43 points, so they are relying on Mercedes to not score points in order to reach the 353-point lead they require.

Should Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez get the bonus point for the fastest lap of the race, then one point for Mercedes would give Red Bull the championship. As long as Mercedes score two points or more, Red Bull cannot become champions in Singapore.

Red Bull one-two with fastest lap and Mercedes score one point or less means they are champions

Red Bull one-two without fastest lap and Mercedes score no points means they are champions

When can Verstappen win the drivers' championship

As for Verstappen, he is on his way to a third drivers' title as he holds a 145-point advantage over Red Bull team-mate Perez.

Verstappen cannot win the championship in Singapore, but could mathematically do it in Japan if he continues his dominance this weekend.

The Dutchman will need to leave the Japanese Grand Prix, which takes place the week after Singapore on September 22-24 live on Sky Sports F1, with an advantage of 180 points or more, he will secure the title.

Unless Perez has two underwhelming weekends, the most likely destination Verstappen will become a three-time world champion is at the Qatar Grand Prix, which is a Sprint weekend on October 6-8.

