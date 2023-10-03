Jessica Hawkins on impact of F1 test for Aston Martin as she hopes to inspire women into Formula 1

Jessica Hawkins has spoken of her pride at helping advance opportunities for female drivers in motorsport after her recent test in Aston Martin's F1 car.

Aston Martin's driver ambassador and former W Series driver drove the team's 2021 car in 26 laps at Budapest's Hungaroring on September 21, becoming the first woman to test modern-day F1 machinery in five years.

Hawkins, who is playing a role with Aston Martin's entry into the all-female F1 Academy series when all 10 F1 teams become involved next year, believes opportunities for female drivers are growing.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, Hawkins said: "I often get asked why there are no women in F1. There are probably a variety of reasons but one of the main reasons is a numbers game."

"If 5000 kids start karting across the world and only 10 of them are women, and people drop out along the way for many reasons like budget or they are not good enough, not passionate about it, or find other interests, by law of averages, of course you are not going to see a woman racing in F1.

"But what I think this will do is give visibility to the younger generation that we deserve a space and can do it, we are capable.

"I'm not just passionate about women in motorsport, but passionate about people being happy and following their dream."

In an interview with Aston Martin's website, the 28-year-old former British karting champion added: "Sometimes, I wish I was 20 years younger and starting out because I feel like there's far more opportunity now, but I'm so happy that things have changed to give younger generations that opportunity.

"When I was a child, if I turned on the TV and watched F1, would I have come away thinking that women can drive F1 cars? Probably not. It's all about visibility. If you can see it, you can be it.

"I'm proud to be driving female representation in motorsport forward. I hope that seeing me behind the wheel of an F1 car inspires future female racers and inspires people, male or female, to follow their dreams no matter what. Nothing should ever stop you from doing what you want to do, what you're passionate about - what you love doing."

"There are still things I want to achieve. If I can make it easier for future generations, help break down barriers and pave the way for them, then I'll be happy."

Although a handful of female drivers have driven in Grand Prix weekends since F1's inception, most recently Susie Wolff in Friday practice sessions in 2014-15, only two have started a race. The last was Italy's Lella Lombardi in 1976, who made 12 starts in total with a best result of sixth at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Hawkins has worked with several drivers during her time at Aston Martin including Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne.

The 28-year-old says all the drivers she's worked with have been very helpful and enabled her to learn a lot during race weekends.

"It's things they think about when they are on track and being clever, thinking outside the box. Their brain capacity is huge," said Hawkins.

"Fernando has been doing it a long time and I feel like when you have driven any car for that amount of time, you have so much space for other things."

