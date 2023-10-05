Lewis Hamilton praises Max Verstappen for 'phenomenal' season as Red Bull driver closes on world championship

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton insists he has faith in his Mercedes team and is optimistic about his future prospects Lewis Hamilton insists he has faith in his Mercedes team and is optimistic about his future prospects

Lewis Hamilton has praised Max Verstappen for a "phenomenal" 2023 campaign and says the Red Bull driver and his team have "raised the bar" in Formula 1.

Verstappen is on the brink of winning his third successive drivers' title going into this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix, with the Dutchman likely to complete his triumph in Saturday's Sprint.

Since controversially losing out to Verstappen in their fierce 2021 title contest, seven-time world champion Hamilton has rarely offered up praise for his rival.

Asked what Verstappen's triumph will do for his standing in the sport, Mercedes' Hamilton said: "I wouldn't rank him. I think ranking people is an opinion-based thing.

"I think he's earned his position, he's done an amazing job with the package that he has.

"Him and the team have been phenomenal this year, faultless, and I think they've raised the bar.

"As a team we have to look at that, and say, 'ok, these are the areas that we need to develop to be able to match that and compete'.

"I do hope at some stage we can fight them and actually have them in a defending position, but they should definitely enjoy the moment because they've worked for it."

Hamilton: Wearing rainbow helmet in 2021 was nerve-wracking

When Formula 1 debuted in Qatar in 2021, Hamilton showed his support for the LGBTQ+ community by wearing a crash helmet with the Progress Pride flag on it.

The Brit admitted on Thursday that he found wearing the helmet "nerve-wracking" in a country where same-sex relations are illegal.

Hamilton wore the Progress Pride flag on his helmet at the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix

Hamilton, who has repeatedly used his platform to raise awareness around human rights issues, says that "every single person could be doing more" to improve the situation, as Qatar begins a 10-year deal to host F1.

"I think it's always good and well raising awareness for things, but it's more about the work that's done in the background, the conversations that you continue to have to have," he said.

"It's such a big machine to shift as well, it's not only the people here, it's a whole country - that's very young, particularly in this part of the world.

"It's taken the west a long, long time to get to where they are, so I think all we can do is just try to be positive when we do come to these places, and do take the opportunity, so that's why I continue to.

"With the flag here, I was really proud of 2021. It was also nerve-wracking because I didn't know how the country would react, but it's amazing when I do meet people who are incredibly grateful for utilising the platform for something like that.

"As a sport we have to continue to work our inclusivity, diversity continues to be an issue."

