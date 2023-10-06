Qatar GP: Max Verstappen tops sole practice from Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc
Max Verstappen topped Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in the weekend's sole practice session; Verstappen needs three points to seal a third successive drivers' title; watch Qatar GP qualifying live on Sky Sports F1 at 6pm on Friday, with build-up from 5pm
World champion in waiting Max Verstappen topped the sole practice session at the Qatar Grand Prix as tough conditions left plenty of uncertainty heading into qualifying later on Friday.
Red Bull's Verstappen, who needs just three more points to seal a third successive drivers' title, delivered a 1:27.428 to finish 0.3 seconds clear of Carlos Sainz, with the Spaniard's Ferrari team-mate a further tenth back in third.
Fernando Alonso was fourth, fastest among drivers who opted not to use soft tyres in the session, saving them for use later in the Sprint weekend format.
Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was fifth, with the Mexican needing to better the Dutchman by six points in Saturday's Sprint race to delay the Dutchman's inevitable coronation until Sunday.
George Russell was eighth, with team-mate Lewis Hamilton 13th as Mercedes opted to save soft tyres, while McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were ninth and 10th respectively as they also set their best times on the medium compound.
With Formula 1 returning to the Losail International Circuit almost two years on from Qatar's first Grand Prix in 2021, a new surface - and strong winds blowing sand onto it - made for an extremely challenging session.
