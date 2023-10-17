F1 Academy: 2024 calendar announced with all races on F1 support bill

F1 Academy has announced a seven-round calendar for the 2024 season, with every event featuring on the Formula 1 support bill.

Following on from this year's inaugural season, the all-women series' second campaign will start and end in the Middle East, beginning in Saudi Arabia on March 7 and concluding in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

In addition to the hosts of the opening and closing rounds, Miami, Qatar, and Singapore will all join the calendar for the first time, with Zandvoort and Barcelona returning for a second year.

The calendar has been designed to span three continents - Europe, Asia and North America - and will feature a mix of street circuits and traditional circuits, with the racing to be supplemented by an extensive official testing calendar that will be announced in due course.

2024 F1 Academy Calendar March 7-9: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia May 3-5: Miami

Miami June 21-23: Spain

Spain August 23-25: Netherlands

Netherlands September 20-22: Singapore

Singapore November 29-December 1: Qatar

Qatar December 6-8: Abu Dhabi

The announcement follows news last month that F1 Academy will be supported by all 10 F1 teams, who will each provide a driver to the series and have their livery on one car.

"I am delighted to announce our seven-round season for 2024," said Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 Academy.

"This calendar cements our ambition to become a truly global series, expanding our reach and improving visibility for our mission.

"We want to inspire young girls and women across the globe and show them that there's a place for them in our sport, and racing alongside F1 will help us achieve this.

"I want to thank all seven promotors for supporting us in our mission and embarking on this journey with us in 2024."

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, added: "It is fantastic to welcome F1 Academy onto seven rounds of the F1 calendar next year.

"This global platform, combined with the support of all 10 F1 teams, will take the series to the next level, providing not only the opportunity for the drivers to develop their skills on F1 tracks, but to inspire young girls around the world to pursue a future in motorsport.

"I want to thank our promoters, our F1 teams, and the wider motorsport community for their support of F1 Academy as we move towards our exciting second season."

