F1 Academy: Bianca Bustamante to represent McLaren in all-female series in 2024

Bianca Bustamante will represent McLaren in F1 Academy next season

Bianca Bustamante has become the first female driver to enrol in the McLaren Driver Development programme.

Bustamante will also represent McLaren by running the team's livery on her F1 Academy race car for the 2024 season.

The 18-year-old Filipino is a promising female talent in motorsport, having been involved in racing since the age of five, winning multiple karting championships across Asia.

McLaren have developed multiple young talents that made it to Formula 1 - most notably Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris, and Bustamante shared her emotions at following in these footsteps.

"To sign with McLaren and ART Grand Prix is way beyond anything I could've ever imagined growing up racing karts in the Philippines", said Bustamante.

"I still have a hard time seeing my name next to McLaren without getting emotional, as the history and heritage linked to this team leaves me truly speechless.

"I'm so grateful for this opportunity as I believe I now have the best possible development structure around me to take the next step up in my career.

"For now, my focus is to finish off the F1 Academy season strongly here in Austin, but we'll get to work immediately on the 2024 season.

"I've never been more motivated in my life! A big thanks goes to Susie Wolff and the team at F1 Academy for fighting so hard for us girls and to give us this opportunity to be the best we can be."

Bustamante has competed in W Series, Formula 4 UAE Championship, Italian Formula 4, USF Juniors and most recently the 2023 F1 Academy season.

She has two wins and two podiums this season heading into the final round of the 2023 series at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

Bustamante joins the team's talent pipeline, which helps drivers progress towards Formula 1, IndyCar and Formula E, and will represent McLaren in the 2024 F1 Academy season, racing with ART Grand Prix.

