Jamie Chadwick: British driver to remain in Indy NXT with Andretti Autosport in 2024

Jamie Chadwick will drive for in Indy NXT for a second season

Three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick will compete in Indy NXT for a second season after extending her deal to race for Andretti Autosport in the American racing series.

Becoming the first woman in 13 years to compete full-time in the championship, Chadwick scored 262 points across 14 races in her rookie campaign.

The 25-year-old Brit, who will be part of the Sky Sports F1 team as F1 Academy features at this weekend's United States Grand Prix finished 12th in the standings, with her best result a sixth-placed finish at the Grand Prix of Portland.

"I'm really looking forward to being back with Andretti to compete in my second INDY NXT season," Chadwick said.

"My first year with the team taught me so much and we were able to make a lot of progress with every race.

"I know that taking this experience and confidence into 2024 is going to be massively valuable for us, and I truly feel like part of the family here.

"I can't wait to hit the ground running this winter and see what we can do for next season."

Chadwick previously established herself as the leading female driver in motorsport by winning all three editions of the now defunct W Series after its inaugural season in 2019, also sealing a development driver role for Formula 1's Williams team.

"It's a pleasure to have Jamie return to our Iindy NXT team for 2024," team boss Michael Andretti said.

Chadwick finished 12th in the 2023 Indy NXT standings

"Developing talent has always been a priority for Andretti, and Jamie's motorsports journey is a perfect example of what we hope to achieve with our development drivers.

"Jamie represents what it means to break down barriers and continues to impress everyone in our organisation. The growth that we saw in Jamie's rookie season was strong and we're confident that coming back to Indy NXT is the right choice as she continues to advance her open-wheel career."

