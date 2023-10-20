Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver backs F1 to race in extreme heat after Qatar Grand Prix controversy

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton wants F1 to stay an 'extreme sport' and doesn't want it to be made easier after concerns over the heat in Qatar Lewis Hamilton wants F1 to stay an 'extreme sport' and doesn't want it to be made easier after concerns over the heat in Qatar

Lewis Hamilton believes Formula 1 should race in conditions such as the extreme heat at the Qatar Grand Prix, encouraging the sport to not become "too soft".

High temperatures, which were in excess of 40 degrees Celsius, along with extreme humidity and the high-speed layout of the Losail International Circuit, made the race in Qatar incredibly tough for the drivers.

Williams driver Logan Sargeant felt too sick to continue and retired from the race, Alpine's Esteban Ocon said he threw up in his helmet during the race, while several drivers went to the medical centre for checks following its conclusion.

After claims of "dangerous heat" by McLaren's Lando Norris, the FIA said it would "take all reasonable measures to establish and communicate acceptable parameters in which competitions are held."

However, Hamilton, who retired from the race after a fist-corner collision with Mercedes team-mate George Russell, offered an alternative view.

"I'm going to be controversial as always," Hamilton said ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix. "Obviously I didn't do the race, so didn't get to feel the pain that the drivers felt. But I have obviously been here a long time.

"Malaysia was much hotter than that race and I know what it's like to lose four or more kilos in the race and barely being able to stand afterwards.

"My feeling towards it is... this is an extreme sport. You don't have marathon runners who are passing out after the marathon, saying you have got to make it shorter.

"This is an extreme sport and we are paid very highly for what we do and from my perspective when I've not been feeling great at the end of the race, I've just got to train harder and that's how it's been for me."

The FIA have begun an analysis of the situation in an attempt to provide recommendations for future situations of "extreme weather conditions".

Hamilton referenced F1 in the 1980s and 1990s, including Nigel Mansell fainting as he pushed his car to the line at the 1984 Dallas Grand Prix.

"I don't personally want them to shorten the races and make it easier for us. I want it to be extreme," he continued.

"I want to feel the difference, I want to feel pain in my body, I want to be able to, hopefully with that extra bit of training that you put in or that extra bit of dedication that you have had, helps you get that extra lap and win that race. That's what this is about.

"We have got to be careful how we move with changes. We have got track limits and all these big runoff areas. Back in the (Ayrton) Senna days, you go over the kerb, it's grass and you pay the penalty. It's like, 'let's not get too soft!'

"Of course, if I was in the race, I would have struggled to get out afterwards also. But, I love that. That makes it closer to what it was back in the day, where Mansell was passing out after a race - this is extreme and we are supposed to be elite athletes and to be elite, you need to be pushing to the limit."

