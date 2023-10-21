F1 Academy: Marta Garcia wins inaugural title for Prema in all-female series

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton was down at the track to congratulate newly crowned F1 Academy champion Marta Garcia Lewis Hamilton was down at the track to congratulate newly crowned F1 Academy champion Marta Garcia

Marta Garcia has won the F1 Academy title, becoming the first champion of the all-female series in its inaugural season.

Spain's Garcia, who drives for Prema, won the opening race of the final round of the season at Circuit of The Americas in Austin on Saturday to establish an unassailable lead over Lena Buhler in the standings.

Garcia, starting from pole, held off a sustained challenge from Britain's Abbi Pulling to claim her seventh victory of the season, with Buhler taking third.

"I'm so emotional right now, I was crying in the car," Garcia said.

"Super happy with the win in the championship, with my team Prema, and all of the hard work we've been doing through the season.

"It's great, and I'm just really, really out of words."

Garcia will be seeking to add to her haul of wins in the final two of the season's 21 races, with the shorter Race Two taking place on Saturday before Race Three on Sunday.

Garcia won both of the longer races at the opening round in Austria back in April to take a lead she has never relinquished.

The 23-year-old previously drove in all three years of the now defunct W Series, before it folded at the end of last year.

F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff said: "She (Garcia) drove a great race, but actually over the season, she's just been very impressive.

"She's obviously had more experience than the other drivers, but she's capitalised on that.

"I'm really excited to see where she goes from here because we're going to be putting our full support behind her to make sure that she carries on and progresses up the ladder."

F1 Academy has been established by Formula 1 to help prepare female drivers aged 16-25 for progression further up the motorsport ladder.

The inaugural season has featured five teams entered from established names in junior series - ART, Campos, Rodin Carlin, MP Motorsport and Prema - with each entering three cars to make up a 15-strong grid.

Next year, involvement from F1 teams ramps up, with all 10 outfits to enter one affiliated driver and have one car run in their livery.

All seven F1 Academy rounds in 2024 will also feature on F1 race weekends.

