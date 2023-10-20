Michael Andretti says opposition to Formula 1 entry is 'a mystery' and team has 'right to be on grid'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Andretti believes his team, Andretti Autosport, can bring more into Formula 1 as he aims to gain entry into the sport in 2025 Michael Andretti believes his team, Andretti Autosport, can bring more into Formula 1 as he aims to gain entry into the sport in 2025

Michael Andretti says opposition to his team's prospective entry to Formula 1 is "a mystery" and that they "have the right to be on the grid" after sealing FIA approval.

Earlier in October, Andretti were approved to become a new 11th team by the sport's governing body, but now must agree terms from the incumbent teams and FOM, the controllers of F1's commercial rights.

Most team principals have repeatedly expressed opposition to Andretti's entry, with the current squads suggesting that the American team will not bring enough additional value to the sport to justify the percentage of income they would take away from the current split.

"Thank you to the FIA and the president of the FIA for putting the expression of interest out there," Andretti told Sky Sports F1 at the United States Grand Prix in Austin on Friday.

"It was very vigorous, it was a very tough thing to go through for our team and I'm proud to say we came out on top in every category, and we're very proud of that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes the addition of the Andretti team to F1 would enhance the sport FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes the addition of the Andretti team to F1 would enhance the sport

"It definitely shows that we have the right to be here on the grid, and we're excited about that.

"We think we have something really to offer to Formula 1 fans."

'Hopefully we bring in more than we take away'

F1's limit of 12 teams up to and including the 2025 season, as stated by the current Concorde Agreement, the document which binds the sport's rules and governance together, has led the FIA to seek the addition of at least one more squad.

Former American racing driver Andretti, who won the US CART championship and had a brief stint in F1 with McLaren in the 1990s, is fronting the bid from his team, which races in other motorsport disciplines, in collaboration with General Motors brand Cadillac.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The drivers have their say on the prospect of the Andretti team gaining entry to the sport, after the FIA approved the American outfit's bid to join The drivers have their say on the prospect of the Andretti team gaining entry to the sport, after the FIA approved the American outfit's bid to join

Asked about the stern opposition that has been expressed by current teams, Andretti added: "I don't know. It's a mystery to me in some ways, why they're pushing back.

"They say we're slicing the pie, but I think the point is, hopefully we bring in more than we're taking away, and we really believe that.

"If you look at the fan support on all of the surveys that have been done, we think that we're going to add to it, not take away."

Wind-tunnel time planned with 2025 target in mind

Andretti said the team are continuing to aim at a 2025 entry to F1, and their preparations include having built a car to the 2023 specification, which they will be testing in a wind tunnel next week.

"At the moment we're still shooting for 2025," Andretti said.

"Our car is actually going to be in a wind tunnel next week, so we have a car already built up in 2023 spec.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aston Martin CEO, Lawrence Stroll says he is against Andretti joining Formula 1, insisting the sport is 'on fire' with its current 10 teams Aston Martin CEO, Lawrence Stroll says he is against Andretti joining Formula 1, insisting the sport is 'on fire' with its current 10 teams

"We're flat out, we're building a team. At the moment it's 2025, could be 2026, but we'll see."

Andretti's legendary father Mario, the 1978 F1 world champion, is also involved with the project and said the sport's status as "the Olympics of motorsport" is driving the family's ambition.

"Motor racing has been our life," he said.

"I'm so proud of Michael for his ambition, to be in all the major disciplines. That's it, that's how we make a living. I've been feeding my family through motor racing from day one, and that's how we go.

"This is our life, so we want to be at the pinnacle. Formula 1 is the Olympics of motorsport, so that's where we want to be."

Watch Formula 1 return to Texas for the United States Grand Prix and another Sprint weekend live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW