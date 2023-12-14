Alpine: How Anthony Joshua and Rory McIlroy are helping Formula 1 team after becoming investors

Anthony Joshua (L) and Rory McIlroy have both invested in Alpine

While Alpine endured a turbulent 2023 season, there is little doubt that the team have made eye-catching progress away from the track over the last 12 months by attracting a star-studded group of investors and ambassadors.

Their 2023 car unveiling saw legendary French footballer Zinedine Zidane presented as an ambassador, and ahead of the United States Grand Prix in October, two of the UK's biggest sporting names were unveiled in a new group of superstar investors.

Rory McIlroy, the world's No 2 golfer and a four-time major champion, and two-time heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua are officially part of the team, while Liverpool and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold also signed up.

There is some impressive company from the other side of the pond, with Kansas City Chiefs duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce also buying in.

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had previously been named as part of the investor group when in June, Otro Capital announced a €200 million (£164m) strategic investment in the Renault-owned Alpine team in exchange for a 24 per cent equity stake in Alpine Racing.

The team have been seeking a return to contention at the front of the grid, with the glory of Fernando Alonso's back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006 fading further into the past.

An encouraging 2022 campaign, which ended with a fourth-placed finish in the constructors' standings, appeared to have them on the right path, but poor performance and resulting in-fighting has seen momentum halted.

While a permanent replacement for ousted team principal Otmar Szafnauer has yet to be confirmed, a strong driver line-up of French pairing Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly leaves the team with many elements in place to enable a return to prominence.

Joshua: Same reaction skills needed for boxing as F1

Joshua, who is attempting to work his way towards a shot at becoming heavyweight champion for a third time, was in attendance in Austin, even helping out with pit stop practice at one point.

The 2012 Olympic champion said that while he won't be trying to get Ocon and Gasly in the ring, the reaction skills that he has worked on in boxing could be helpful for the drivers.

"You need to keep a cool head in there," Joshua told Sky Sports F1.

"We were working on some reaction games, some quick thinking games upstairs because, like boxing, it's about milliseconds. It's about seeing the punch coming at you and reacting to it.

"So these guys are the same. It's about reacting to certain situations, corners. So I'm going to help them more with like reaction stuff.

"But let me be honest, they already know what they're doing."

Joshua also explained that he is keen to build Alpine's brand with different audiences in the UK.

"What we're doing here now, you know, sport is changing - we're crossing over," Joshua said.

"Obviously F1 is F1, it's massive, but hopefully Alpine can have direct committed supporters and fans like myself now, who will be here from head to toe in Alpine gear, supporting the drivers and the team.

"That's what I'm here to do, is raise awareness for people that don't know enough about Alpine."

McIlroy wants to bring Europe Ryder Cup 'team spirit'

McIlroy, who was still basking in the glory of Ryder Cup victory in Rome earlier in the Autumn, is keen to attempt to bring Europe's team spirit to Alpine.

Reflecting on the win over the USA, McIlroy told Sky Sports F1: "We're individual sports people, so we don't get to be a part of a team very often.

"When we win individual tournaments, it's great and you can celebrate with your friends and your family, but I don't think there's anything like winning as being a part of a team and everyone being invested in the same goal.

"So it was really cool and hopefully (I can) bring some of that spirit into the Alpine Formula 1 team."

McIlroy said that he will be trying to watch as much F1 as possible, but that the rigours of the PGA Tour could limit how closely he'll be able to follow his new team.

"I'm really excited. It's not something that I really envisioned myself doing, but I had this opportunity to invest with a bunch of other really cool people and sports stars," McIlroy added.

"It's a great opportunity. Alpine is a team that want to achieve big things going forward. Obviously they've got a great racing heritage before as Renault.

"It's just a really cool opportunity for me to be a part of something and hopefully help in any way that I can."

