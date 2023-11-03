Sao Paulo GP: Carlos Sainz leads Charles Leclerc in Interlagos practice with unknowns for Red Bull and McLaren

Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari one-two in the only practice session ahead of qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at 6pm on Friday - live on Sky Sports F1.

Sainz was one tenth of a second quicker than Leclerc as both Ferrari drivers put on the soft tyres at the end of practice to edge out George Russell, who was third but on the mediums.

The other leading runners including Lewis Hamilton, the Red Bulls and McLarens didn't complete competitive runs on the medium or soft tyres so were down the order.

Everyone went out on the hard tyres at the start of practice, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez leading a Red Bull one-two by less than a tenth from Russell.

Red Bull focused on long runs on the hard tyre, so Verstappen was only 16th and Perez in 18th. Lewis Hamilton ran the hards and mediums but also didn't get a full qualifying simulation under his belt and was just 12th behind Fernando Alonso, who suffered a puncture early in the session.

The Williams and Haas drivers ran soft tyres, so Nico Hulkenberg was fourth and Alex Albon rounded out the top five from Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly and Zhou Guanyu.

"Difficult to judge. We haven't seen Verstappen on that [medium] tyre," Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told Sky Sports F1.

"They have saved that tyre and it's going to be quite interesting to see why. It leaves a little bit more options. But it [Mercedes' pace] was encouraging. Lewis lost six tenths in Turns One and Two, so it was pretty equal [otherwise to George]."

McLaren don't show full hand

At the bottom of the final classification were the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Coming into the weekend, the Woking-based team did not expect to be competitive in Sao Paulo due to the tight middle sector, but they showed strong pace on their incomplete fast runs.

Norris ran the medium tyre but set purple sectors, as did Piastri on the softs. However, both drivers abandoned their laps and came into the pit lane when they were on course to be in the top three.

Hulkenberg collided with Norris at the left hander of Turn 12, before the run up the hill to the finish line, as he appeared to not see the McLaren driver on his inside.

The only other significant incident was Logan Sargeant appearing to have a rear suspension problem as his car lifted up onto two wheels under braking.

Sao Paulo GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1. Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:11.732 2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.108 3. George Russell Mercedes +0.133 4. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.196 5. Alex Albon Williams +0.312 6. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.404 7. Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.452 8. Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.749 9. Logan Sargeant Williams +0.847 10. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.860 11. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.883 12. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.906 13. Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.982 14. Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +1.046 15. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.047 16. Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.061 17. Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.200 18. Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.324 19. Lando Norris McLaren +1.897 20. Oscar Piastri McLaren +2.106

F1 is in Brazil for the final leg of the Americas triple header and the last Sprint weekend of the 2023 season.