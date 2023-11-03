Sao Paulo GP: George Russell, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly handed grid drops after breaking new pit-exit slowing rules

George Russell, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly were all given two-place grid penalties for Sunday's Sao Paulo GP after falling foul foul of the new instruction regarding driving slowly exiting the pit lane in Friday qualifying.

The penalty dropped Mercedes' Russell, last year's Interlagos winner, from sixth to eighth on the grid while the Alpine team-mates were relegated further down the midfield order having already earlier dropped out during Q2.

The trio were all judged to have violated "the wording and the spirit" of the race director's new instructions for Brazil by not staying far enough left in the Sao Paulo pit lane exit road to allow other drivers behind them the chance to pass.

After the chaos of drivers blocking the pit-lane during qualifying last week in Mexico - when Russell was one of three drivers investigated by stewards but cleared owing to the fact a solution to the problem was not yet in place - FIA race director Niels Wittich stated in his event notes for Interlagos that while stopping in the fast lane of the pit lane was no longer permitted, drivers could still drive slowly in the pit exit road to create gaps to cars ahead so long as they kept far enough to the left so not to block the path of another else.

However, Russell - on Gasly - and then the two Alpine drivers in separate incidents were investigated by stewards after qualifying for not following those revised instructions.

They were all given two-place grid drops for Sunday's Grand Prix, which starts at 5pm live on Sky Sports F1.

The beneficiaries of Russell's penalty were McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who rise a respective place up the top 10 on the grid after each suffering disappointments in the rain-affected end to qualifying.

Revised provisional grid for the Sao Paulo GP

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

4) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

5) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6) Lando Norris, McLaren

7) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

8) George Russell, Mercedes

9) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

10) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

11) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

12) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

13) Alex Albon, Williams

14) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

15) Pierre Gasly, Alpine

16) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

17) Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri

18) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

19) Logan Sargeant, Williams

20) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

