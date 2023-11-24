Abu Dhabi GP: FP1: George Russell leads top rookie Felipe Drugovich in first session at Yas Marina Circuit

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Damon Hill, Martin Brundle and Naomi Schiff discuss Lewis Hamilton's options after the driver denied Red Bull approach claims by Christian Horner. Damon Hill, Martin Brundle and Naomi Schiff discuss Lewis Hamilton's options after the driver denied Red Bull approach claims by Christian Horner.

George Russell topped first practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Aston Martin rookie Felipe Drugovich in a session without some of F1's biggest names including Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Ten rookies replaced the regular drivers in the opening session as all the teams, apart from AlphaTauri, completed the mandatory requirement of running a rookie in each of their cars during a season.

Verstappen, Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso were among the drivers who didn't take part in practice one at the Yas Marina Circuit, but will be back in their cars when the second Friday session begins at 1pm - live on Sky Sports F1.

Russell's 1:26.072 was only 0.288s ahead of an impressive time from Drugovich, who was Lance Stroll's substitute in pre-season testing earlier this year after the Canadian had a bike accident.

Daniel Ricciardo was third for AlphaTauri on a weekend where their long-serving boss Franz Tost will leave the team after 17 years in charge.

Valtteri Bottas, Stroll, Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz followed behind, with Ferrari junior Robert Shwartzman the second best rookie of the session in eighth.

Frederik Vesti, who replaced Hamilton, finished in 12th and the Red Bull rookies of Formula E world champion Jake Dennis was 16th and Isack Hadjar in 17th - both less than 1.2 seconds behind Russell's leading time.

Huge accident avoided between Doohan and Sargeant

Halfway through the session, there was nearly a huge accident between Alpine junior Jack Doohan and Williams' Logan Sargeant.

Sargeant was going slowly to prepare for a push lap around the penultimate corner then swerved to the right just before the last turn and nearly collided with Doohan, who had to take avoiding action with a big jink to the right.

Doohan said he "almost had the biggest accident of my life" as Sargeant apologised for the incident, which will be investigated after the session.

There were a few other scary moments at that part of the track due to a tail wind, which put several drivers all out of shape with Carlos Sainz, Lance Stroll and Williams' Zak O'Sullivan all having big slides.

Abu Dhabi GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1. George Russell Mercedes 1:35.265 2. Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin +0.517 3. Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +0.528 4. Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.820 5. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.864 6. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.918 7. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +1.224 8. Robert Shwartzman Ferrari +1.231 9. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.398 10.Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.423 11. Logan Sargeant Williams +1.599 12. Frederik Vesti Mercedes +1.625 13. Jack Doohan Alpine +1.652 14. Theo Pourchaire Alfa Romeo +1.722 15. Pato O'Ward McLaren +1.869 16. Jake Dennis Red Bull +1.976 17. Isack Hadjar Red Bull +2.147 18. Zak O'Sullivan Williams +2.391 19. Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.415 20. Oliver Bearman Haas +2.875

Friday November 24

12.45pm: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Two (session starts at 1pm)

2.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday November 25

10.15am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three (session starts at 10.30am)

12.15pm: F2 Sprint

1.15pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying

4pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday November 26

9.10am: F2 Feature Race

11.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Abu Dhabi GP build-up

1pm: The ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag: Abu Dhabi GP reaction

4pm: Ted's Notebook

