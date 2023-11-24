F1 Sprint format set to change for 2024 season after F1 Commission agrees to support tweaks

Plans to change to Formula 1's Sprint format for 2024 have received support from the sport's teams and bosses.

Although any changes are not yet agreed, and remain at a formative stage with further discussions planned in January, the FIA announced that a meeting in Abu Dhabi the F1 Commission "gave overall support for an update to the Sprint Format for 2024 to further rationalise the weekend by separating Sprint activities from those for the Grand Prix".

It is understood that potential changes discussed include changing the schedule of Sprint weekends to improve the flow of the event whereby the Sprint Shootout, which has taken place on Saturdays this year, would be moved to Friday with the short Sprint race to then follow on Saturday before qualifying for the main Sunday Grand Prix.

Discussions over greater points allocations and reverse-grid elements have also been up for discussion.

Parc ferme regulations are also under discussion, with the current format meaning teams are unable to make significant changes to their car after a single hour-long practice session on a Friday.

"The Sporting Advisory Committee will work through specific details, particularly regarding timing and parc fermé regulations, for a final proposal to be presented to the F1 Commission for the first meeting of 2024," read an FIA statement.

Meanwhile, with a number of further items agreed at Thursday's meeting, the F1 Commission agreed that teams could not work on their all-new cars for the sport's big rule change in 2026 until the start of 2025.

"The Commission agreed that no work may be carried out on the development of a car for the 2026 season before the start of 2025," confirmed the FIA.

More to follow…

