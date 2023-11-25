Abu Dhabi GP: George Russell tops Practice Three for Mercedes as Max Verstappen struggles ahead of qualifying

George Russell topped final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as world champion Max Verstappen struggled ahead of the final qualifying session of the 2023 season.

Russell, who had topped first practice on Friday, continued his strong start to the weekend for Mercedes by setting a 1:24.418 to outpace Lando Norris by almost a tenth of a second, with his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri third.

Alex Albon was fourth for Williams, surprisingly ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Verstappen in fifth and sixth, respectively.

While the results of the afternoon session must be treated with caution due to the fact qualifying - and the race - take place in significantly different night-time conditions under the lights, Russell's pace suggests the Brit could be in the mix for pole.

Lewis Hamilton was only 12th and the best part of a second off the pace of his team-mate Russell, while Ferrari's Sainz was last, perhaps highlighting the different setups and programmes being run by drivers.

The session took on additional importance after running was limited on Friday as 10 rookies featured in first practice before the returning drivers lost half of the second session due to two red flag delays.

Russell went fastest early in the session but the assumption was that when all the cars switched to soft tyres in the closing stages, the likes of Verstappen and Leclerc would rise to the top.

While they did improve, it was nowhere near enough to come close to Russell, who found more pace himself with his final run.

Norris, who expressed confidence in McLaren's potential after Friday's limited running, appeared set to dislodge Russell before a big slide in the final corner cost him time.

Having been one of the 10 drivers to miss out on first practice on Friday, Verstappen gave up more track time as he played around with the setup of his front suspension throughout the session.

The Dutchman, who is seeking to end his campaign with a record-extending 19th win of the season, clearly remained unhappy with his setup as he complained of "bottoming" and "jumping" on his final run as he finished more than 0.7s back from Russell

Leclerc, who has taken three poles in the last four races, also appeared surprised to be so far off of the Mercedes driver, despite the potential for variance in the different conditions.

Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1. George Russell Mercedes 1:24.418 2. Lando Norris McLaren +0.095 3. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.392 4. Alex Albon Williams +0.511 5. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.681 6. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.735 7. Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.776 8. Logan Sargeant Williams +0.787 9. Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.804 10. Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.840 11. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.841 12. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.874 13. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.885 14. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.925 15. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.987 16. Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.002 17. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.166 18. Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +1.179 19. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.234 20. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +1.295

