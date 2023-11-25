Lewis Hamilton at a loss to explain his Mercedes at Abu Dhabi GP after second early qualifying exit in a row

Lewis Hamilton felt something was amiss with his Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi GP after he failed to make the top 10 in qualifying for the second successive weekend, with team boss Toto Wolff admitting he is "fed up" with trying to explain the W14's unpredictable form ahead of its final race outing.

On a weekend they are in a tight battle with Ferrari for second place in the Constructors' Championship, with Mercedes heading into Sunday's season-ending race with a slender four-point advantage, they qualified fourth with George Russell and 11th with Hamilton under the Yas Marina floodlights after the former had impressively topped final practice in the earlier day-time session.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified on the front row but one solace for Mercedes is that although Hamilton dropped out in Q2, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz failed to clear Q1 and will start 16th.

For Hamilton, it was fresh frustration in qualifying after he also finished only 11th in last week's corresponding session in Las Vegas.

"Not great. Just struggling with balance," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

"I don't have any answers. Honestly, at this point it is what it is.

"We set our cars up the same but they don't read the same so there's something not right on our side. I'm sure we will deep dive into it but I've been off all weekend, we have struggled with the car."

It is the first time since 2014 that Hamilton has failed to make the top 10 in qualifying for two races running.

"Two 11ths...it takes some good going for me not to get into Q3, so I will try and move my way up [in the race]," he added.

Unlike Russell, who has looked the more comfortable Mercedes driver all weekend, Wolff said Hamilton had "just no grip" throughout Saturday's running.

Russell had impressively topped final practice in the warmer day-time conditions but slipped to fourth in the qualifying hour, 0.343s off the pace.

"FP3 was even, I would say, dominant. Norris could have probably been there, and would have in qualifying by the way," said Wolff, Mercedes' team principal.

"It just didn't come together. Probably that's what was in the car. Expectations were higher.

"I'm fed up with having explanations on why it didn't go well. We were good in the hot, we weren't in the cold. Previous days it has been the other way around.

"I'm happy this was the last qualifying of the season and we will come with a new car [in 2024]."

Unwell Russell levels Hamilton head-to-head but felt Merc would have more

The younger Briton had appeared the Mercedes driver more likely to qualify in the higher position through Saturday and duly delivered with fourth place, ensuring he levelled the qualifying head-to-head with seven-time champion Hamilton for 2023 at 11-11.

"I've been really ill the last two weeks and I've been really, really quick so I don't know if I need to be more ill more often, or what is," Russell told Sky Sports F1.

"But the last two weeks I have felt super comfortable in the car, had about on average three hours sleep per night, so maybe that is the secret everybody is missing.

"I don't know, it's mixed feelings right now. We definitely would have taken P4 ahead of the weekend but after this morning's performance we were quickest every single lap and we only improved six tenths from practice to qualifying. Considering it was much colder, we had much less fuel in the car, we didn't make the jump we should have. So that was a little bit disappointing."

Sky Sports F1's live Abu Dhabi GP schedule

Sunday November 26

9.10am: F2 Feature Race

11.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Abu Dhabi GP build-up

1pm: The ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag: Abu Dhabi GP reaction

4pm: Ted's Notebook

After the thrills of Las Vegas, Formula 1 heads to Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit for the 2023 season finale and another stunning spectacle under the lights. Watch the Abu Dhabi weekend live on Sky Sports F1, with lights out on Sunday at 1pm. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW