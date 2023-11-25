Lando Norris: McLaren driver critical of himself after missing out on Abu Dhabi GP pole position to Max Verstappen

Lando Norris believes he "threw away" pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a mistake on his final run in Q3 on Saturday.

Norris was in second behind pole-sitter Max Verstappen following the first Q3 laps and had 0.371s to find on the Red Bull driver.

After the middle sector on his second flying lap, Norris was 0.118s down, and the Briton felt he could have overhauled the world champion.

Instead, under the hotel between Turns 13 and 14, Norris had a big slide and lost a lot of time to be leapfrogged by Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri and George Russell.

"The car was very good out there. I was on a lap quick enough to go P1, but didn't do it. Another Saturday that I've thrown away, disappointed," Norris told Sky Sports F1.

"It was the mistake in the last sector that ruined everything. I don't know what happened. The car ahead, I'm not going to blame him for getting in my way, it makes the tiniest difference but we are close enough on the limit on the final qualifying lap, that the tiniest difference can upset the car completely, like I had.

"A shame because it should have been very different, so disappointed in myself."

Asked if he had the pace for pole, he added: "Yep. Again 'should have, would have, could have' stuff from me. A shame. I was three tenths up and threw it all away."

Norris' mistake reminiscent of Qatar

It's not the first time Norris has been left frustrated after thinking pole position was possible. At the Qatar Grand Prix in October, track limits violations in Q3 meant the British driver started the race in 10th on a weekend McLaren challenged Red Bull on merit.

Norris has scored five podiums in the last seven races but crashed last time out in Las Vegas. He could finish fourth in the drivers' championship if he outscores Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso by more than five points on Sunday.

"The pace is there. It's been there all weekend, the car has been very strong since the first lap we did in FP2," continued Norris.

"I'm confident the team have done a great job. There were a few things we could have done better in qualifying but other than that, it's down to me and putting a lap together - which is something I don't seem very capable of doing on a Saturday at the minute."

Can McLaren finish season on a high?

Piastri outqualified Norris for just the seventh time this season and avoided a grid penalty after being investigated for allegedly impeding Pierre Gasly in Q3.

The Australian will have a big opportunity to score his third podium of the season, but Piastri is unsure about McLaren's race pace after limited practice running on Friday due to two red flags in the only session held at dusk.

"Very hard to know, no one's really done any long running, so difficult to know, but I think we can be confident," said Piastri.

"It's probably the biggest unknown we've had going into the race this season, especially on a normal weekend, so we'll have to wait and see."

