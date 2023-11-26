Formula 2: Theo Pourchaire holds off challenge from Frederik Vesti to win F2 title in Abu Dhabi

Theo Pourchaire sealed a maiden Formula 2 title by finishing fifth at the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi to hold off Frederik Vesti's challenge.

The ART Grand Prix driver went into the final race of the season with a 16-point cushion over Prema Racing's Vesti, and gained nine places from his starting position of 14th to guarantee the title.

Vesti, who started from ninth, put in an all-action display to take the final podium spot as Jack Doohan claimed victory.

Pourchaire's triumph comes in his third full F2 campaign, having made his debut in the F1 feeder series in the closing stages of 2020.

The 20-year-old Frenchman has appeared in three F1 practice sessions, including first practice on Friday, for Alfa Romeo, and is set to remain a part of the team in 2024.

"I'm so happy right now," Pourchaire said. "So, so tired. I gave everything.

"It was a tough weekend, a lot of driving. I had the opportunity to drive in FP1 on Friday, then I struggled a bit in qualifying and it was a very stressful weekend.

"You might see me struggle sometimes, but I will never ever give up. I wanted this title so much."

Pourchaire's only victory of the season came in the opening feature race of 2023 in Bahrain, but 10 podiums - across Sprint and full-length contests - were enough to seal the title.

Pourchaire's maiden title comes in his third full F2 season

Vesti, who featured for Mercedes in Friday's F1 practice, had won Saturday's Sprint to ensure the F2 title race went to the final day of the season for the first time since 2018.

Pourchaire ends the season on 203 points, with Vesti ending on 192, while Doohan's victory moved the Australian up to third in the final standings, a point clear of Ayumu Iwasa.

Pourchaire's team-mate Victor Martins finished second on the day to help secure the teams' title for ART, who finished clear of Vesti's Prema.

