Max Verstappen, Red Bull win 2023 DHL Fastest Lap and Fastest Pit Stop Awards at Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen and Red Bull added further trophies to their growing 2023 collections at the Abu Dhabi GP after winning this season's DHL Fastest Lap and Fastest Pit Stop Awards respectively.

World champion Verstappen was already guaranteed to finish the season with the most fastest race laps for the second year running heading to F1's season finale, the Dutchman having racked up eight fastest laps to that point, and was presented with the trophy ahead of the race by three-time W series champion Jamie Chadwick.

And how did the Red Bull driver celebrate the success?

By winning the subsequent race at a canter and adding a ninth fastest lap of the season for good measure - five more than any other driver.

DHL Fastest Lap Award 2023 Driver Fastest laps Max Verstappen 9 Lewis Hamilton 4 Sergio Perez 2 Oscar Piastri 2 Zhou Guanyu 1 George Russell 1 Fernando Alonso 1 Yuki Tsunoda 1 Lando Norris 1

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton had the next most fastest laps in 2023 with four. Red Bull's Sergio Perez and McLaren's Oscar Piastri claimed two apiece, with five drivers on one.

In a season they have swept all before them, it was a double DHL Awards triumph for Red Bull as the world champion team claimed the Fastest Pit Stop Award for the sixth season in a row.

Sporting director Jonathan Wheatley accepted their latest trophy with Red Bull having again topped the season rankings.

In an award that rewards consistency, the Red Bull crew achieved the fastest outright pit stop at nine events and headed the overall season table on 543 points from Ferrari on 468 and McLaren - who with a time of 1.80s at October's Qatar GP had the single fastest stop of the season in a new F1 world record - in third on 418.