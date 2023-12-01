Formula 1 2024: Logan Sargeant completes next F1 season's grid as Williams driver retains seat

The 2024 F1 grid is complete after Williams extended Logan Sargeant's contract for next season.

It confirms that, in what is thought to be an F1 first, there will be no winter driver changes across the field from the end of one season to the start of the next.

Sargeant, the 22-year-old American, will stay alongside Alex Albon for a second successive campaign.

"I am thrilled to be continuing with Williams Racing for the 2024 season," said Sargeant.

"It has been an incredible journey with the team so far, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue developing as a driver within such a talented and dedicated group.

"We have exciting plans for the future, and I can't wait to contribute to the team's success in the coming year."

Williams team boss James Vowles had made clear over recent months that Sargeant would be given his full rookie season to prove his case for a 2024 renewal after a challenging baptism to the top level for the former F2 race winner.

Although conclusively outperformed by the impressive Albon, who won the Williams qualifying head-to-head 22-0, Sargeant scored his first F1 point at his home United States GP in October - the first American to do so in F1 for 30 years - and Vowles said the youngster was making solid progress in his performances.

Speaking after confirming the driver's renewal, Vowles said: "Logan has demonstrated immense skill whilst under the pressure of the world stage, making him a perfect fit for our team.

"We have great confidence in his abilities and believe that together we can achieve even greater success in the upcoming season."

Williams moved up three places in this year's Constructors' Championship from last to seventh in ex-Mercedes man Vowles' first season at the helm.

The 2024 F1 season starts in Bahrain on February 29-March 2, live on Sky Sports F1. Pre-season testing, also in Bahrain, takes place the week before on February 21-23.

F1 in 2024: The confirmed grid

Look familiar? The F1 line-up that finished the 2023 season in Abu Dhabi is set to line up again for 2024's season-opener in Bahrain on March 2

How the grid is set to line up in 2024 Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Alpine Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly Williams Alex Albon Logan Sargeant AlphaTauri Yuki Tsunoda Daniel Ricciardo Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Haas Kevin Magnussen Nico Hulkenberg

