Sergio Perez: Red Bull driver targets beating Max Verstappen to become 2024 F1 world champion

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karun Chandhok, Ted Kravitz and Bernie Collins discuss which drivers impressed the most this season beyond Max Verstappen. Karun Chandhok, Ted Kravitz and Bernie Collins discuss which drivers impressed the most this season beyond Max Verstappen.

Sergio Perez says his target for 2024 is to topple Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen and win the Formula 1 world title.

Perez finished runner-up to Verstappen this year to give Red Bull their first ever one-two in the Drivers' Championship but he finished 290 points behind the Dutchman.

Going into the Miami Grand Prix, the Red Bull pair shared two wins each and Perez beat Verstappen on merit in Baku.

However, Verstappen won from ninth on the grid in Miami with a late race overtake on pole-sitter Perez and went on to win 17 of the next 18 races, including a record-breaking 10 in a row.

As for Perez, his form dipped and he failed to reach Q3 for five consecutive events and didn't beat Verstappen for the rest of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ted Kravitz and Karun Chandhok discuss Max Verstappen's dominance of the 2023 F1 season. Ted Kravitz and Karun Chandhok discuss Max Verstappen's dominance of the 2023 F1 season.

Asked by Sky Sports F1 if he still has the belief to win the championship next year, Perez said: "That's the main target. I already finished second and my main interest is to do one better. I'm aware of the challenge it is.

"We are going to take this winter time to try to start the season on a high and be able to maintain that level of consistency throughout the season."

Perez labels Verstappen's 2023 as best season ever

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With the Formula 1 season having come to an end, we look back at how Red Bull's Max Verstappen dominated to secure a third straight world title. With the Formula 1 season having come to an end, we look back at how Red Bull's Max Verstappen dominated to secure a third straight world title.

Perez's 290-point deficit to Verstappen in the final standings is the biggest margin in F1 history between first and second place.

The Mexican spent a week in the Milton Keynes factory after Verstappen secured the title at the Qatar Grand Prix in October to understand why he was slower than his team-mate.

He says this year has made his side of the garage "stronger" and sees Verstappen as the best reference on the grid.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive the 10 most dramatic crashes from this year's Formula One season. Relive the 10 most dramatic crashes from this year's Formula One season.

"I think we need better pace, and a very consistent season. I think we went through a bit of a rollercoaster this year," said Perez, who's contract expires at the end of 2024.

"Next year, we have a new opportunity. To be honest, I felt like I was not totally at one with this year's car.

"I hope that next year we can be a lot better, a lot stronger. We came back towards the end of the year. I think the last few races have been a lot stronger for us. We've got to give credit to Max. I think he's done the best season in history and he's been outstanding."

24 races in 2024! Watch every round of next season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29-March 2. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW